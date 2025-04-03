Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump invites El Salvador's Bukele to White House for 'working visit'

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele shared President Donald Trump's letter of invitation on X

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
17 felon migrant suspects deported to El Salvador under Title 8 authority Video

17 felon migrant suspects deported to El Salvador under Title 8 authority

Trump border czar Tom Homan joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the administration's deportation efforts, a federal judge's ruling on the Temporary Protective Status for Venezuelans and his plan to visit Rochester officers who helped ICE. 

President Donald Trump has invited El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele to visit him at the White House later this month, according to an April 1 letter from Trump that Bukele shared on X Wednesday night.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Thursday morning to request comment as well as confirmation of the letter Bukele posted but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

"Your support of my efforts to combat illegal immigration is greatly appreciated," Trump told Bukele in the message. "For far too long, our southern border has been an open door. With the assistance of friends like you, we have made great progress in protecting Americans from illegal border activity.

EL SALVADOR ACCEPTS MORE ALLEGED TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS FROM TRUMP ADMIN

Left: Donald Trump; Right: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele

President Donald Trump, left, and El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Image | EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

"Also of great importance to our partnership is your willingness to use El Salvador's new superman prison for Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members. You have shown real leadership and are a model for others seeking to work with the United States," Trump continued.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem toured CECOT, El Salvador's confinement center, last month. 

Trump concluded the letter by inviting Bukele to join him at the White House on April 14, "for an official working visit to discuss this and other ways we can support each other."

TRUMP ADMIN DEFENDS DEPORTING ACCUSED MS-13 LEADER TO EL SALVADOR AMID BACKLASH

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands in 2019

President Donald Trump, right, and El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele shake hands as they hold a meeting in New York City on Sept. 25, 2019 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In a post on Monday Bukele had noted, "Last night, in a joint military operation with our allies from the United States, we transferred 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13. All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists." 

President Trump thanked the foreign leader.

"Thank you President Bukele, of El Salvador, for taking the criminals that were so stupidly allowed, by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, to enter our Country, and giving them such a wonderful place to live!" Trump declared on social media.

NOEM COMES FACE-TO-FACE WITH ALLEGED TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBERS DURING TOUR OF NOTORIOUS EL SALVADOR PRISON

Noem visits El Salvador prison where deported Venezuelans were sent, issues warning to immigrants Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Grateful for your words, President Trump. Onward together!" Bukele replied.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics