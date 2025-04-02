‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcements stir up political frenzy

Following President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" speech from the Rose Garden on Wednesday afternoon, during which he announced a new wide-ranging tariff strategy, politicians took to their partisan corners to express their thoughts.

Republicans hailed the move as a "proven strategy" and "long overdue," but Democrats suggested there was nothing liberating about tariffs, which they complained will make life even more expensive for Americans.

During his Rose Garden remarks, Trump held up a poster board showing the combined rate of tariffs and other non-tariff barriers that other countries impose on U.S. exports alongside the reciprocal tariffs the Trump administration plans to levy on imports from those countries.

Among those included were:

China: 67% tariffs and other trade barriers on U.S. goods; 34% reciprocal tariffs.

European Union: 39% tariffs and other trade barriers on U.S. goods; 20% reciprocal tariffs.

Vietnam: 90% tariffs and other trade barriers on U.S. goods; 46% reciprocal tariffs.

Japan: 46% tariffs and other trade barriers on U.S. goods; 24% reciprocal tariffs.

India: 52% tariffs and other trade barriers on U.S. goods; 26% reciprocal tariffs.

South Korea: 50% tariffs and other trade barriers on U.S. goods; 25% reciprocal tariffs.

The White House released a full list of the reciprocal tariffs in a post on X.

PENCE GROUP LASHES OUT AT TRUMP TARIFFS AHEAD OF 'LIBERATION DAY' EVENT: 'TAX ON AMERICAN CONSUMERS'

"This is a disaster, and anyone who says otherwise is lying," the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee posted on X after the announcement.

"There’s nothing liberating for those who are grappling with the high costs of food, housing, and utilities," said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a leading Democratic voice.

"Just watched the President's ‘Liberation Day’ speech. Based on this, I can confirm many Americans will be liberated from: Being able to afford groceries, Much of their retirement savings, Any hope of buying a home," remarked Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. "As for lower prices? Just the opposite."

TRUMP, SENATE GOP BUDGET LEADERS HUDDLE AT WHITE HOUSE ON RECONCILIATION BILL

Meanwhile, most Republicans responded with faith that Trump's plan will serve the economy and Americans well.

"The American people clearly trust President Trump’s instincts on the economy," said House Speaker Mike Johnson. "It’s not ‘blind faith’ - because they know his first term delivered us the greatest economy in American history. Tariffs are part of the president’s proven strategy to fix our economy again, level the playing field, and put America first."

"The United States and American workers will no longer be ripped off by other countries with unfair trade practices," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said, before thanking Trump for "putting America's workers and innovators first with reciprocal tariffs that level the playing field and make trade FAIR."

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, also chimed in, saying "what many fail to realize" is "Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are a long-overdue response to years of unfair trade policies against America."

TRUMP ROLLS OUT SWEEPING NEW TARIFFS — WHAT TO KNOW

"The numbers don’t lie–the rest of the world has profited at the expense of American workers and businesses," said Steube. "President Trump is finally putting America First by taking bold, necessary actions that past leaders wouldn’t take."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Trump’s tariffs aren’t starting a trade war—they’re ending one," commented Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas. "For decades, other countries ripped off American workers with unfair tariffs and barriers. Now, we’re finally fighting back. America First!"

Fox Business Eric Revell contributed to this report.