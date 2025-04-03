Pentagon watchdog opens probe into Hegseth’s use of Signal to discuss Houthi attack plans

The Pentagon’s inspector general has launched an investigation into whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated department policy by discussing military attack plans in a private Signal chat, following a report by The Atlantic.

The probe will examine whether Hegseth improperly discussed operational plans for a U.S. offensive against the Houthis in Yemen and will also review "compliance with classification and records retention requirements," according to a memo from Inspector General Steven Stebbins.

The investigation was launched after the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee requested it last week.

"This chat was alleged to have included classified information pertaining to sensitive military discussions in Yemen," Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., wrote in a letter to Stebbins. "If true, this reporting raises questions as to the use of unclassified networks to discuss classified and sensitive information."

TRUMP TEAM'S SIGNAL SNAFU SPARKS DEBATE OVER SECURE COMMS: 'RUSSIA AND CHINA ARE LISTENING'

A memorandum addressed to Hegseth asked him to designate two points of contact for the investigation and said it would take place in Washington, D.C., and U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

Hegseth sent details related to an offensive campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels last month to principal advisers of the president via a Signal app chat national security adviser Michael Waltz had started. The chat unintentionally included Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

Stebbins is the acting Pentagon watchdog after President Donald Trump fired 17 inspectors general , including the Defense Department’s IG, shortly after taking office.

Hegseth's Signal messages revealed F-18, Navy fighter aircraft, MQ-9s, drones and Tomahawks cruise missiles would be used in the strike on the Houthis.

TRUMP OFFICIALS ACCIDENTALLY TEXT ATLANTIC JOURNALIST ABOUT MILITARY STRIKES IN APPARENT SECURITY BREACH

"1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)," Hegseth said in one message notifying the chat of high-level administration officials that the attack was about to kick off.

"1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)" he added, according to the report.

"1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)"

"1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets)"

"1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched."

"MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)"

"We are currently clean on OPSEC" – that is, operational security.

Waltz later wrote that the mission had been successful. "The first target—their top missile guy—was positively ID’d walking into his girlfriend's building. It’s now collapsed."

Trump administration officials have insisted that nothing classified was shared over the chat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS," Waltz wrote on X last week.

Government officials frequently use Signal to communicate, even for sensitive information, as they don't always have access to a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).