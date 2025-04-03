Trump's DOGE push slashes millions in DEI contracts funding 'divisive ideologies' in blue states

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration is slashing millions of dollars in DEI grants from a library and museum system as part of its overall Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) push to rid the government of waste, fraud and abuse.

The administration is cutting $15 million from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in the form of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) grants in a move the agency says is aligned with both DOGE and President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at eliminating DEI from the federal government.

The grants include $6.7 million to the California State Library to enhance equitable library programs and $4 million to the Washington State Library for diverse staff development and incarcerated support.

A $1.5M DEI grant to the Connecticut State Library system to "integrate social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion" into their daily operations is also being cut along with $700,000 for a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit to study "post-pandemic DEI practices" in American children’s museums that would formulate "enhanced equity-focused strategies."

Additionally, a DEI grant of $265,000 going to Queens College in New York to conduct a research project on why "BIPOC" teens read Japanese comic books will be cut along with $250,000 to fund the "Gay Ohio History Initiative" to erect 10 "LGBTQ+ historical markers" will be cut.

"In keeping with the vision of the President’s executive orders, we are taking action to end taxpayer funding for discriminatory DEI initiatives in our nation’s museums and libraries," Acting IMLS Director Keith Sonderling told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Our cultural institutions should bring Americans together—not promote divisive ideologies. Moving forward, we must champion programs that uphold our founding ideals and reaffirm that the American Dream is within reach for all, through hard work and determination, not identity politics."

The grant cuts come after IMLS reportedly cut 80% of its staff in a move aimed at slashing the bloated federal government while saving taxpayers additional millions.

A recent study by the American Academy of Arts & Sciences found that federal funds represent only 0.3% of the total operating revenue for public libraries. The vast majority of funding comes from state and local sources.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services was one of seven government agencies targeted in Trump's "Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy" executive order last month.

Trump's DOGE efforts have saved the American taxpayer $140 billion, according to its website, which represents almost $900 saved per taxpayer.

The Trump administration says it has slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in DEI contracts, including at least $100 million at the Department of Education.