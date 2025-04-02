FLASHBACK: Unearthed photo shows smiling Obama touring SpaceX alongside 'Nazi nepo baby' Elon Musk

Before Elon Musk waded into the political arena with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), becoming a key target of Democrats in Congress and on the campaign trail, he was once considered an ally of former President Barack Obama and other Democrats.

On April 15, 2010, Elon Musk was pictured with President Barack Obama while the president visited Cape Canaveral, Florida, Kennedy Space Center, while touring the "SpaceX launch pad." Now, SpaceX is one of the leaders in space travel, and it was mostly recently credited for bringing NASA astronauts stuck on the International Space Station back home.

"By the mid-2030s, I believe we can send humans to orbit Mars and return them safely to Earth. And a landing on Mars will follow. And I expect to be around to see it," Obama said at the time, according to a news release.

"But I want to repeat – I want to repeat this: Critical to deep space exploration will be the development of breakthrough propulsion systems and other advanced technologies. So I’m challenging NASA to break through these barriers. And we’ll give you the resources to break through these barriers. And I know you will, with ingenuity and intensity, because that’s what you’ve always done," he added.

The billionaire and advisor to President Donald Trump recently shared a 2011 clip from Obama expressing the need to crack down on excess government spending.

"Obama sounds exactly like [DOGE]!!" Musk posted on March 13.

In 2022, Musk said he pulled away from the Democratic Party, and he quickly rose to prominence beyond the business world and into the political arena after his purchase of X, formerly known as Twitter, and his support for Trump in 2024.

"In the past, I voted Democrat because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk famously tweeted in May 2022. He donated to Obama multiple times during his 2008 and 2012 campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission records, further emphasizing the change over time of where he has placed his resources.

In recent months, Musk has faced an onslaught of vile attacks from left-wing activists and Democratic lawmakers comparing him to the late Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. In February, " Squad" member Rep. Ayanna Pressley , D-Mass., referred to Musk as a "Nazi nepo baby, a godless lawless billionaire, who no one elected."

Former left-wing Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said Musk is "incompetent. He's a thief. He's a Nazi. And people don't trust him." This attack prompted Musk to say, "I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound."

In addition to verbal attacks against Musk, there have been at least "80 incidents of arson or vandalism against Tesla vehicles and 10 incidents of vandalism against Tesla dealerships, charging stations and facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada," according to a resolution introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

In Tuesday’s special elections, Musk played a key role in the financial backing and rallying for Republican Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schmiel, who lost to Democrat Susan Crawford. Meanwhile, Musk’s proximity to the president because of DOGE has led the two to be lumped together on the campaign trail.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk were crushed in Wisconsin. Keep the pressure on," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., posted to X on Tuesday night.

Obama's office declined to comment for this story.