Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump’s Flag-Burning Crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-How TikTok went from a bipartisan ban to the White House having an official account

-Bolton unleashes on Trump Ukraine policy days after FBI raid

-‘Bold’ general who led US’ ‘Midnight Hammer’ strikes on Iran ends Middle East reign

First Amendment on Trial

President Donald Trump and his administration are likely set to challenge a Supreme Court ruling that protected the burning of the American flag under the First Amendment with a new executive order calling for those who desecrate the U.S. flag while inciting violence or breaking other laws to face prosecution.

The executive order, which Trump signed Monday morning, directs the attorney general to prosecute those who violate laws "in ways that involve desecrating the flag," and to pursue litigation that would clarify the scope of the First Amendment as it relates to flag desecration.

Burning the American flag, however, already has been litigated, with the Supreme Court ruling in 1989 that it is a form of symbolic speech that is protected by the First Amendment…Read more

White House

DEALER’S CHOICE: Trump says he holds 'incredible cards' that could 'destroy China' but won't play them yet

'GOT ALONG GREAT': Trump touts Kim Jong Un relationship amid South Korea summit

Capitol Hill

JUDICIAL GRIDLOCK: Trump threatens lawsuit over century-old Senate tradition delaying his nominees

JUDGE JAM: Trump threatens lawsuit over 'blue slips' as top GOP senator bucks demand to bend Senate rules for nominees

'DELIVER LEADERSHIP': Retired Air Force colonel who piloted last flight out of Afghanistan reveals new mission

BLOCK PARTY: 'Separated from reality': Senate Republicans fume as Dems use Epstein saga to block Trump's agenda

Across America

BORDER BATTLE SHIFT: Mexican immigrant-turned-congresswoman blasts Dem claims Texas redistricting hurts Hispanic vote

MIND THE GAP: Bridge collapse aid becomes economic weapon in escalating Trump-Moore feud

INNER CIRCLE: Zohran Mamdani campaign aficionado gets behind top 'Squad' member's re-election bid: Report

STRENGTH TEST: Mamdani struggles with bench press at Brooklyn event

DEFIANCE BLUEPRINT: Mamdani reveals which Dem cities are 'model for how to fight' Trump admin in NYC

PAXTON'S PICK: Texas' Ken Paxton endorses candidate to succeed him as attorney general

'MAJOR LIABILITY': Florida AG announces probe of sanctuary jurisdictions that give trucking licenses to illegal immigrants