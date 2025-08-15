Expand / Collapse search
Pentagon

‘Bold’ general who led US’ ‘Midnight Hammer’ strikes on Iran ends Middle East reign

'General Kurilla is a bold, dynamic, and inspiring leader who strikes fear into the hearts of America’s enemies,' Hegseth said in a statement to Fox News Digital

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Gen. Caine reveals 15 years of planning behind Operation Midnight Hammer Video

Gen. Caine reveals 15 years of planning behind Operation Midnight Hammer

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan 'Razin' Caine shares insight into the years of planning involved in the U.S. strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites.

Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the military officer who oversaw the execution of the Iran strikes in June, has retired from military service and has handed over the reins following three years leading U.S. troops in the Middle East. 

Kurilla, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, became commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in 2022, and oversaw planning and execution of at least 15 major combined combat operations, according to the command.

Among those, two occurred during his final months leading the command: Operation Rough Rider targeting the Houthis in Yemen in March and April, and Operation Midnight Hammer striking Iran nuclear sites in June.

KURILLA WARFARE: MEET THE GENERAL LEADING US MILITARY FORCES IN THE MIDDLE EAST AMID IRAN CONFLICT 

Michael Kurilla

Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, then-commanding general of U.S. Central Command, addresses the attendees during Army Day on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 19, 2023.  (Staff Sgt. Latasha Price/Army)

Operation Midnight Hammer targeted Iranian nuclear facilities Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, and involved more than 125 U.S. aircraft, including B-2 stealth bombers, according to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine. Likewise, a guided-missile submarine also launched more than two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at key Iranian targets. 

"General Kurilla is a bold, dynamic, and inspiring leader who strikes fear into the hearts of America’s enemies," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a June statement to Fox News Digital. "He’s a warrior through and through who always puts his country, mission, and troops first. It has been an honor to serve alongside him in defense of our great nation."

Kurilla spent an extensive amount of his career focusing on operations in the Middle East. From 2004 to 2014, the general oversaw conventional and special operations forces during consecutive tours that fell under the CENTCOM purview.

During that span of time, Kurilla completed tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Kurilla is known for his involvement in a Mosul, Iraq, firefight in August 2005, where he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The encounter earned him a Bronze Star with valor and one of his two Purple Heart awards.

TRUMP SAYS ‘SOMETHING'S GOING TO HAPPEN VERY SOON' WITH IRAN AS HE PUSHES TO NEGOTIATE NUCLEAR DEAL

US Israel Military

Then-Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Michael E. Kurilla during a visit to the Israeli Navy’s commando unit, Flotilla 13 ("Shayetet 13") in May 2023.  (IDF Press Office)

Notable figures who’ve previously led CENTCOM include former defense secretaries, retired Gen. Jim Mattis, who served during Trump’s first term, and retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, who served during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

As of early August, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper is now leading CENTCOM, one of the U.S. military’s 11 combatant commands, with 21 nations in the Middle East in its area of operations — including Iraq and Afghanistan. 

Like Kurilla, Cooper is no stranger to the Middle East. Previous assignments include serving as deputy commander of CENTCOM and overseeing U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in the Middle East, where he spearheaded efforts to employ unmanned service vessels into the fleet. 

TRUMP REINSTATES ‘MAXIMUM PRESSURE’ CAMPAIGN AGAINST IRAN 

Brad Cooper speaks

Then-Vice Adm. Brad Cooper speaks at an event at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023.  (Jon Gambrell/The Associated Press)

Cooper officially took over leading CENTCOM Aug. 8 during a change of command ceremony in Tampa, Florida, where CENTCOM headquarters are located. Kurilla's retirement ceremony occurred on the same day, a spokesperson for CENTCOM confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"U.S. Central Command and the entire joint force have performed exceptionally well under the leadership of Gen. Kurilla, helping to bolster partnerships, increase lethality of U.S. forces, and defend Americans and civilians abroad," Cooper said in a Navy statement. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead America’s sons and daughters as we support the important mission of enhancing regional security and stability in the Central Command region."

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

