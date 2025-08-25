FIRST ON FOX: Texas' Ken Paxton endorses candidate to succeed him as attorney general

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, is endorsing Aaron Reitz for attorney general, Fox News Digital has learned.

Paxton is throwing his support behind Reitz, who previously served under him as Texas deputy attorney general for legal strategy, just days after U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who previously served under Paxton as first assistant attorney general of the Lone Star State, announced a run for the attorney general post.

"One of the most frequent questions Texans ask me is: ‘Ken, who should succeed you as Attorney General?’ My answer is now definitive: Aaron Reitz," Paxton said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Paxton described Reitz as "the only candidate who is fully vetted, battle-tested, proven, and ready to be Attorney General," calling him, "loyal, fearless, trusted, and relentlessly committed to the Rule of Law."

"Aaron Reitz absolutely must be Texas’s next top lawyer," Paxton asserted in the statement, included in a Reitz campaign press release. "For that reason, I am giving him my complete and total endorsement to succeed me as Attorney General."

Reitz briefly served as assistant attorney general for the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy earlier this year. In December, then-President-elect Donald Trump called Reitz "a true MAGA attorney" and "a warrior for our Constitution" in a Truth Social post announcing that he was nominating him to helm the DOJ office.

While Reitz and Roy have both previously served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the senator is backing Roy for the job.

"There are several excellent candidates right now in the race for Texas Attorney General. All of them are friends of mine, and all of them have been strong supporters of mine for many, many years. Texas is blessed to have an abundance of strong conservatives stepping forward to lead, in such a time as this," Cruz said in a statement.

"I am proud to endorse Chip Roy for Attorney General of Texas. As my very first chief of staff, Chip has been a close friend and ally of mine for over 12 years. We have been in more fights together than I can count, and I know Chip will always, always, always fight for conservative values," Cruz asserted, adding later in the statement, "There is no one better equipped to lead the Office of the Texas Attorney General, and I know that he will ferociously fight and protect the Lone Star State."

Republican Texas state Sens. Mayes Middleton and Joan Huffman are also running to succeed Paxton in the post. On the other side of the aisle, Democratic state Sen. Nathan Johnson and former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski are vying for the job.

Roy, the policy chair of the House Freedom Caucus, announced his entry into the attorney general race last week, explaining his decision to shift his attention to the state role rather than remaining in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has served since early 2019.

"I am particularly proud of our work to deliver on President Trump's agenda and fight to drain the swamp. I could do it forever and be fulfilled professionally. But representatives should not be permanent. And my experience watching Texans unite in response to the devastating Hill Country floods made clear that I want to come home. I want to take my experience in Congress, as a federal prosecutor, and as First Assistant Attorney General to fight for Texas from Texas," he said in a statement included in a campaign press release.

"Texas is under assault – from open-border politicians, radical leftists, and faceless foreign corporations that threaten our sovereignty, safety, and our way of life," he asserted. "As Attorney General, I will fight every single day for our God-given rights, for our families, and for the future of Texas. No more Soros-funded judges and DA's putting criminals on our streets. No more judge-made mandates that Texans pay for illegals in our public schools. No more communities built on Sharia law."

Reitz has since made it crystal clear that he is not dropping out of the contest by sharing a clip from the film "The Wolf of Wall Street," in which actor Leonardo DiCaprio declares, "I'm not leavin'. I'm not f***in leavin'!'"

In the press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the candidate noted that he is "honored" to receive Paxton's endorsement.

"Serving as Ken Paxton’s ‘offensive coordinator’ was the crusade of a lifetime. I am deeply honored to have his support in my campaign for Attorney General," Reitz said the statement.

"Under Ken Paxton, Texas has been a shining example for the conservative movement on how to fight and win against the enemies of Law, Order, and Liberty. My promise to Texans is that I will keep my foot on the gas and energetically carry on Paxton’s legacy. That is the only way to defend Texas from the radical left. As the only pro-Paxton candidate in this race, I am unequivocally the best person to lead the Office of the Attorney General of Texas into battle," he added.

In a statement in 2020 responding to allegations Paxton had engaged in wrongdoing, Roy said that Paxton should resign.

The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Paxton in 2023, but he was later acquitted by the state Senate the same year.

During a radio interview on "The Mark Davis Show" last week, Roy said that he and Paxton are "friends," noting, "I wish Ken all the best," and stating that they have "overlapping belief systems."