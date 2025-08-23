Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Mamdani struggles with bench press at Brooklyn event

Socialist Zohran Mamdani got assistance from his spotter during 135-pound lift attempts

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Mamdani struggles with bench press Video

Mamdani struggles with bench press

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, 33, struggled when challenged to bench press at an event in Brooklyn on Saturday. (Lawrence Peterson via Storyful)

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, 33, needed help doing two bench press reps at the annual Men’s Day event in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Uganda-born socialist required assistance from his spotter while attempting the 135-pound lifts.

He shifted the spotlight to his spotter, a member of "500 Men Making a Difference," which hosted the event, as a "combined" effort.

Political rivals teed off on the display, with Mayor Eric Adams labeling him "Mamscrawny" on X, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying, "It's easy to talk, it's hard to carry the burden.

Mamdani helped with bench press

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, 33, struggled when challenged to bench press at an event in Brooklyn on Saturday. (Lawrence Peterson via Storyful)

"This guy can't bench his own body weight, let alone carry the weight of leading the most important city in the world," Cuomo wrote on X.

"64 vs. 33," Adams posted on X, with his own bench press clip. "A lifetime of hard work vs. a silver spoon. The results speak for themselves. The weight of the job is too heavy for ‘Mamscrawny.’ The only thing he can lift is your taxes."

Mamdani later kicked around a soccer ball.

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the 1199SEIU headquarters on August 11, 2025 in New York City. Mamdani was joined by local elected officials and union delegates for 1199SEIU as he announced a "Five Boroughs Against Trump" tour that will take him to all five boroughs to speak against U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda, as he ties the mayoral candidates running against him to the president.

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the 1199SEIU headquarters on Aug. 11, 2025 in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Men's Day, held on Franklin Avenue Saturday, included a car show, circus performance, boot camp classes, financial literacy information and a step show from HBCU-founded fraternity Omega Psi Phi.

Mamdani thanked organizers for "celebrating what makes this community beautiful," noting he looks forward to "being your next mayor next year."

The organization 500 Men Making a Difference was started in 2010 by Wayne Devonish, who was hoping to renovate public space in central Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams made fun of Mamdani's bench press reps. (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

The organization focuses on skills that support the social mobility of Black men, promoting their civic responsibility, according to its website.

Group activities and projects it hosts incorporate mentors and mentees it works with. 

"Our civic projects develop both competitive job skills, and an understanding of the critical institutions in our local communities," organizers wrote on the site.

