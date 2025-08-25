Mamdani reveals which Dem cities are 'model for how to fight' Trump admin in NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston and Los Angeles are providing a "model for how to fight" President Donald Trump's sweeping second-term agenda in New York City, Zohran Mamdani claimed on Monday.

"We have seen that the best way to fight Donald Trump is to do exactly that. It's to fight him. It's not to cower. It's not to collaborate. It's not to call him," Mamdani told reporters in Brooklyn in an apparent jab at his competitor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

When asked how the Democratic mayoral nominee would respond if Trump moved to eliminate cashless bail in New York City, as he did in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning, Mamdani vowed to fight.

"The Trump administration is one that we can see a model for how to fight it across this country. You can see that in Mayor Wu in Boston. We can also see it internationally with President Sheinbaum of Mexico," Mamdani said.

MAMDANI POINTS TO BRONX POPULATION LOSS AS PROOF NYC’S AFFORDABILITY CRISIS DURING HIS ANTI-TRUMP TOUR

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has rejected Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration since he won back the presidency last year.

MAMDANI TAKES AIM AT TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION POLICIES IN FIERY STATEN ISLAND SPEECH: 'WE ARE FIGHTING TO KEEP NYC A SANCTUARY CITY'

Specifically, she reaffirmed and strengthened The Trust Act, an ordinance that limits local cooperation with federal immigration authorities, in Dec. 2024 ahead of Trump's second term.

When Attorney General Pam Bondi sent her and fellow blue-city leaders a letter threatening federal action over Boston's sanctuary city policies, Wu was quick to defend her home city.

"Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law," Wu fired back.

Wu was one of several "sanctuary city" mayors who defended Boston's local immigration laws before the House Oversight Committee earlier this year.

"I think you have to use every single tool available to you, and I think we saw in California how effective it can be to use the tools of the law, even though the Trump administration thinks itself above the law," Mamdani said on Monday.

Earlier this year, protests rejecting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Trump-led deportation rollout delved into riots in Los Angeles. For the first time in 60 years, the president federalized the National Guard without the request of the state's governor.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, widely considered a 2028 presidential hopeful, sued Trump for his so-called "unlawful" deployment of the National Guard without Newsom's consent.

Newsom and Trump have since been duking out the constitutional legality of such a move, and the California governor has been seizing any opportunity to troll the president.

As Trump continues to push border security, fulfilling his leading campaign promise, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected the Trump administration's attempt to send U.S. troops into Mexico.

"It is through belief in the convictions that you hold in the very fabric of the city you represent, that you are able to fight back against an administration that is seemingly hellbent on tearing apart the city," Mamdani said on Monday.

The self-described Democratic socialist has joined national Democrats in criticizing Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which Mamdani claimed "will throw millions of New Yorkers off their health insurance, cut SNAP benefits for the hungry, and will make it even more difficult to afford to live in the most expensive city in the United States of America."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Republicans argue the bill only cuts waste, fraud and abuse in the Medicaid program, according to the Congressional Budget Office, about 10 million more people will be uninsured by 2034 due to Trump's megabill.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.