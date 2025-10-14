Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump to award Charlie Kirk highest civilian honor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The friends, colleagues and pastors of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk are celebrating his life and legacy promoting faith, family and patriotism as President Donald Trump prepares to award him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Tuesday.

"Although he was taken from us far too soon, his legacy will inspire generations to come and outlive us all," "The Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet told Fox News Digital. "He represents the very best of America and is deserving of this and every other possible accolade. Thank you to President Trump for quite literally shifting world events to honor Charlie on what would have been his 32nd birthday."

"Only Charlie could do that," Kolvet added … READ MORE.

