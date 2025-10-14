Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump to award Charlie Kirk highest civilian honor

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Nation's only two 2025 races for governor rocked with three weeks until Election Day

-EXCLUSIVE: New GOP report accuses Democrats of trying to 'undermine' healthcare in government shutdown fight

-Left insists Antifa isn’t a real organization despite multiple violent, public incidents: 'Made up'

Charlie Kirk’s colleagues and pastors praise his patriotism as Trump readies highest civilian honor

The friends, colleagues and pastors of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk are celebrating his life and legacy promoting faith, family and patriotism as President Donald Trump prepares to award him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Tuesday. 

"Although he was taken from us far too soon, his legacy will inspire generations to come and outlive us all," "The Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet told Fox News Digital. "He represents the very best of America and is deserving of this and every other possible accolade. Thank you to President Trump for quite literally shifting world events to honor Charlie on what would have been his 32nd birthday." 

"Only Charlie could do that," Kolvet added … READ MORE.

charlie-kirk-event

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaks with students during a campus event at UC San Diego on May 1, 2025. Kirk engaged with students and community members in a "change-my-mind" forum format. (Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

White House

'UNLAWFUL' PICK: Comey seeks to toss criminal case calling Trump prosecutor 'unlawful' appointee

James Comey on ABC

Comey was indicted for charges related to the Trump-Russia probe.  (Ralph Alswang/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

RAID EXPOSES SECRETS: State Department employee allegedly removed classified docs, met with Chinese officials

DANGEROUS DIRECTION: Pattern of leftist violence grows as Trump nears 10 months in office

Jay Jones, Luigi Mangione and Charlie Kirk split

Left to right: Democratic Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones, alleged United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione and murdered conservative leader Charlie Kirk. (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images; Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP; Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

World Stage

FUTURE IS NOW: Army’s nuclear comeback: Sweeping new program aims to break ‘tyranny of fuel’ at bases across the globe

TERROR'S LAST STAND: After Trump declares ‘war is over,’ Hamas executes rivals in Gaza to reassert control

Hamas terrorists in Gaza

A group of Hamas gunmen in Deir-el Balah in central Gaza as 20 living Israeli hostages were freed on Oct. 13, 2025. (TPS-IL)

CREDIT THIEF: Biden, Blinken take credit for groundwork behind Trump’s Gaza ceasefire deal

PEACE MAKER: Pakistan announces intention for second Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Trump over Gaza ceasefire role

trump and shehbaz sharif

President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meet following the signing of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

NO CONGRATULATIONS: Ilhan Omar refuses to credit Trump for Gaza ceasefire

GRIP OF POWER: Watch Trump and France's Macron share weirdly long 26-second marathon handshake

French President Emmanuel Macron clasps hands with U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump greets France's President Emmanuel Macron during a summit of European and Middle Eastern leaders on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt (Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images)

PRESIDENTIAL PRAISE: Schumer, Clinton lead Democrats praising Trump for Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

SHALL NOT BE NAMED: Kamala Harris commends 'the President' in Middle East statement, but omits Trump's name

EMPTY WORDS: Mamdani breaks silence on freed Israeli hostages in statement that doesn't mention Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport before boarding his plane to Sharm El-Sheikh.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Oct. 13, 2025, before departing for Egypt after brokering a Gaza ceasefire. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

'OCCUPATION': Democratic socialist group backing Mamdani condemns Gaza ceasefire, calls for more anti-Israel resistance

Capitol Hill

BUREAUCRACY BETS: Prediction markets see cloudy outlook as traders bet on extended shutdown

ANSWER THE CALL: Jordan asks Jack Smith to testify over 'partisan and politically motivated' Trump prosecutions

Jack Smith delivers remarks in August 2023.

Then-Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on an unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former President Donald Trump Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington.   (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

COURT SHOWDOWN: Democrats threaten to sue Trump team over 'illegal' firings as shutdown battle escalates

SHUTDOWN HYPOCRISY: EXCLUSIVE: Shutdown threatens rural hospitals, veterans' care as Democrats block GOP plan, Emmer warns

Maine Gov Janet Mills speaks during state of the state speech

FILE - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo)

GAME ON: Maine Gov Mills joins crowded Dem primary in race to challenge longtime GOP senator

'STRONG SHOWING': SCOOP: Former Trump ambassador showcases major fundraising haul in battle to flip Dem Senate seat

Charlie Kirk and Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (right), who is running for the U.S. Senate, participated in a fundraiser for her campaign with a liberal commentator who mocked Charlie Kirk (left) after his death. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

RADICAL ALLIES: Flashback: Dem candidate fundraised with commentator who mocked Charlie Kirk's death

GLOVES OFF: Jeffries tells Lawler to 'keep your mouth shut' as shutdown sparks Capitol Hill confrontations

Mike Lawler confronts Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Mike Lawler is seen confronting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on the eight day of the government shutdown, Oct. 8, 2025. (Elizabeth Elkind/Fox News Digital)

Across America 

JUDGES ON TRIAL: Republicans mount campaign to flip Pennsylvania Supreme Court's Democratic majority

EMBATTLED AG: Defiant Letitia James rallies with far-left ally Mamdani after indictment, vows to keep fighting Trump

Attorney General Letitia James and Zohran Mamdani hug

New York Attorney General Letitia James greets Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani at a rally in Washington Heights, Oct. 13, 2025. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

LIES AND LAWSUITS: Ciattarelli team blasts opponent over ‘slanderous’ claim he profited from opioid deaths

PREDATOR ACCESS: Pressure mounts on VA Dems to clearly state view on trans bathrooms after bombshell emails

Mikie Sherrill stands at a podium

Democrat Mikie Sherrill participates in the final New Jersey gubernatorial debate with Republican Jack Ciattarelli on Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J. (Heather Khalifa/AP Photo)

ALARM BELLS: Dem gubernatorial nominee facing heat for taking donations from CCP-linked tycoon: 'Disqualifying'

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue