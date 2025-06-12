Pattern of leftist violence grows as Trump nears 10 months in office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Democratic Party continues to be leaderless and struggles to navigate President Donald Trump’s second administration, there appears to be a growing pattern of violence coming from the left.

From the assassination of Charlie Kirk to violent anti-ICE protests to the defense of controversial deportees and extreme rhetoric, the party’s fractured response to Trump’s agenda has drawn scrutiny not just from the right, but from within its own ranks.

1. Assassination of Charlie Kirk

The nation was rocked by the sudden murder of 31-year-old husband, father and conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10. Video of the assassination circulated widely online minutes after Kirk was shot through the neck while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Within 33 hours, Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody on charges that include aggravated murder, obstruction and witness tampering. According to court documents, Robinson texted his transgender roommate and significant other after the shooting, writing, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

Though Kirk was mourned by many, including Trump and other high-ranking politicians, he was also widely mocked by many leftists, some of whom asserted that he had it coming.

Public school teachers, professors, politicians, entertainers and others went viral, sometimes finding themselves in hot water, for mocking or even celebrating Kirk’s death, sparking national concern about pervasive violent rhetoric and sentiment on the left.

2. Jay Jones’ ‘two bullets’ scandal

In this already tense political climate, Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones has come under scrutiny for text messages he sent to a colleague saying he wanted to shoot then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican.

In text messages with another lawmaker, Jones wrote, "Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Jones wrote in a subsequent text, "Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time."

In another text exchange with a colleague, Jones said he hoped Gilbert’s children would die. He doubled down in a series of messages, saying that such grief might be "a good thing" if it advanced his politics.

Though the text revelations have shocked the public and turned the Virginia elections on their head, many Democrats questioned by Fox News Digital have refused to address the scandal or say whether they believe Jones should be disqualified from the race.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger condemned the rhetoric in the messages; however, she has repeatedly refused to rescind her endorsement of Jones.

Virginia’s two Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, have likewise refused to withdraw their support for Jones.

3. Dallas anti-ICE shooting

Following months of Democratic politicians condemning federal agents working immigration enforcement as being racist and using "Gestapo tactics," a 29-year-old man named Joshua Jahn opened fire on an ICE facility as agents were transferring detainees on Sept. 24.

Jahn fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, killing one and injuring two others. He took his own life and was later found with a rifle and rounds with the message "anti-ICE" written on them.

The Dallas Observer reported that authorities found notes in Jahn’s home in which he referred to ICE agents as "people showing up to collect a dirty paycheck" and that he intended to "maximize lethality" against ICE personnel.

4. Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Democrats have also raised eyebrows for their continued support of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran illegal and alleged MS-13 gang member on trial for human smuggling and conspiracy.

For months, Democrats have ridiculed the Trump administration for deporting Abrego Garcia to a high-security prison in his home country. Returning Abrego Garcia to the U.S. became a major cause for the Democratic Party.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., was the first of several Democrat lawmakers to travel to El Salvador to visit Abrego Garcia this year. Another Maryland Democrat, Rep. Glenn Ivey, who also made a trip to El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia, used his X account to promote an event to continue the "critical conversation on the fight to return those who are wrongfully imprisoned in El Salvador."

And Maryland Gov. Wes Moore celebrated the news of Abrego Garcia's return, telling Fox News Digital, "I want to thank our federal delegation for their efforts to ensure our government adheres to the rule of law."

Abrego Garcia is accused of being a member of the violent Salvadoran gang MS-13. According to court records filed by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, he also allegedly physically abused her on multiple occasions.

5. Luigi Mangioni supporters call for more assassinations

The month before Trump returned to the Oval Office, a 26-year-old former Ivy Leaguer named Luigi Mangione allegedly assassinated Brian Thompson, a married father of two and CEO of United Healthcare, shooting him in the back outside a shareholder conference.

The killing garnered a surprising amount of praise from people online, especially from those on the left, some of whom justified it by saying Thompson oversaw a corrupt system denying people healthcare.

Lionel McGloin, a comedian and journalist, spoke with pro-Mangione voices on Feb. 21 outside of the Manhattan State Supreme Court, where the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer sat for a pretrial hearing. A woman who admitted to having "Luigi fever" told McGloin that Elon Musk should also be killed.

"I hope his Luigi is out there somewhere," the woman said.

One protester said only the "corrupt" healthcare executives should be "unalived" while another claimed that Mangione "did what needed to be done."

"Is what he did good?" McGloin asked a separate protester.

"It's great, actually," the young woman said. "I believe we should do more."

6. John Brown Gun Club

In September, a leftist group at Georgetown University called the John Brown Gun Club, sparked concern over flyers distributed on campus celebrating Kirk’s death with the message "Hey fascist! Catch!" The same phrase was reportedly written on a shell casing belonging to Robinson.

The ads touted the club as being the "only political group that celebrates when Nazis die."

Its QR code linked to a page that said, "We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us know below."

A second wave of posters taped up on campus showed Kirk’s face with his eyes blacked out alongside the words "Follow your leader" and "Rest in p---, Charlie."

7. Tesla vandalism

Earlier this year, few Democrats were willing to denounce vandalism on Tesla showrooms, charging stations and vehicles, even as Attorney General Pam Bondi labeled the attacks "domestic terrorism," an issue Democrats have railed against for years.

What began as protests against Musk and his leadership at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) escalated into violent incidents, including shots fired at a building, destroyed dealership windows and charging stations set on fire.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on "Special Report" in March, Musk blamed Democrat leaders' anti-DOGE rhetoric for the surge in violence against his company.

Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat who has earned a reputation for bucking his party on key issues like immigration and supporting Israel, dissed Democrats for suddenly backing Musk amid the billionaire's social media spat with Trump.

"The Dems, we've been dumping all over Musk and vandalizing Teslas or whatever, and now, suddenly, we might be more back into him," Fetterman said, calling out Democrats' inconsistency.