Watch Trump and France's Macron share weirdly long 26-second marathon handshake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron clasped hands during an oddly lengthy handshake that lasted for around 26 seconds.

The handshake, which began in a traditional form, morphed into an arm-wrestling-type grip part of the way through.

The bizarrely long greeting occurred this week as world leaders converged in Egypt to mark the peace deal between Israel and Hamas that Trump helped to broker.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO TRUMP ‘DOMINATING WORLD LEADERS’ WITH MACRON HANDSHAKE DURING MEETING IN FRANCE

Trump and Macron previously shared an approximately 28-second marathon handshake back in 2017 while Trump was visiting France.

That handshake similarly evolved from one grip into another midway through.

During a small part of the peculiarly protracted handshake, Trump was simultaneously holding Macron with one hand and Macron's wife with the other.

WATCH: MACRON CALLS TRUMP AFTER PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE BLOCKS HIM IN NYC TRAFFIC

The two shared a substantial, but significantly less lengthy handshake slightly earlier in 2017, which Macron later commented on.

"My handshake with him is not innocent, it is not the be-all and end-all of a policy, but a moment of truth," Macron noted, according to a Google translation of a French-language quote reported by Le Journal du Dimanche.

MACRON SAYS TRUMP HANDSHAKE WAS ‘MOMENT OF TRUTH’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We must show that we will not make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but we must not overhype anything either," Macron said, according to the report.