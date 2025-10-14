Expand / Collapse search
Emmanuel Macron

Watch Trump and France's Macron share weirdly long 26-second marathon handshake

The 2 men have history of headline-making handshakes

Alex Nitzberg
U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron share long, awkward handshake Video

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron share long, awkward handshake

The two leaders clasped hands for about 26 seconds.

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron clasped hands during an oddly lengthy handshake that lasted for around 26 seconds.

The handshake, which began in a traditional form, morphed into an arm-wrestling-type grip part of the way through.

The bizarrely long greeting occurred this week as world leaders converged in Egypt to mark the peace deal between Israel and Hamas that Trump helped to broker.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO TRUMP ‘DOMINATING WORLD LEADERS’ WITH MACRON HANDSHAKE DURING MEETING IN FRANCE

French President Emmanuel Macron clasps hands with U.S. President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump greets France's President Emmanuel Macron during a summit of European and Middle Eastern leaders on Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images)

Trump and Macron previously shared an approximately 28-second marathon handshake back in 2017 while Trump was visiting France

That handshake similarly evolved from one grip into another midway through.

During a small part of the peculiarly protracted handshake, Trump was simultaneously holding Macron with one hand and Macron's wife with the other.

WATCH: MACRON CALLS TRUMP AFTER PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE BLOCKS HIM IN NYC TRAFFIC

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump, clasps the hand of French President Emmanuel Macron and the hand of Macron's wife Brigitte Macron

President Donald Trump (2nd R) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L), next to first lady Melania Trump, during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris on July 14, 2017. (CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/POOL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

The two shared a substantial, but significantly less lengthy handshake slightly earlier in 2017, which Macron later commented on.

"My handshake with him is not innocent, it is not the be-all and end-all of a policy, but a moment of truth," Macron noted, according to a Google translation of a French-language quote reported by Le Journal du Dimanche

MACRON SAYS TRUMP HANDSHAKE WAS ‘MOMENT OF TRUTH’

President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron

President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shake hands ahead of a working lunch, at the US ambassador's residence, on the sidelines of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, in Brussels, on May 25, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"We must show that we will not make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but we must not overhype anything either," Macron said, according to the report.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

