Dem gubernatorial nominee facing heat for taking donations from CCP-linked tycoon: 'Disqualifying'

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill is facing criticism after a businessman linked to the Chinese Communist Party made multiple donations totaling tens of thousands of dollars to her campaign.

Pin Ni, the founder of Wanxiang America Corporation, donated $60,000 to the One Giant Leap super PAC backing Sherrill’s campaign in the form of two checks, in addition to giving the $5,800 individual max donation directly to Sherrill’s campaign this summer, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital and first reported on by New York Post.

Political campaigns in the United States are only permitted to accept money from American citizens or permanent legal residents and, in addition to Pin’s status being unclear, questions have been raised about the ethics of accepting money from individuals linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

"The donor, Pin Ni, has an extensive history of assisting the CCP’s political warfare and influence operations upon the U.S., and of generally aligning with and carrying out party commands," Michael Lucci, Founder and CEO of State Armor, told New York Post, adding that taking money from Ni is "disqualifying."

Wanxiang Group posthumously awarded the company’s founder, Lu Guanqiu, the title of "National Outstanding Communist Party Member" in a 2021 press release and praised Guanqiu for his "pursuit of communism as a lifelong ideal and practice." The press release also said Guanqiu, the late father-in-law of Pin Ni, "has always listened to the [Chinese Communist] Party and followed the Party," a Fox News Digital review found earlier this year.

The press release continued by quoting Chinese President Xi Jinping's praise of Guanqiu, saying he was "in line with the Party Central Committee. He always actively does what our Party committees and governments at all levels advocate."

The founder's bio on the Wanxiang website says he was elected as the 13th and 14th Representatives of the CPPCC, and a delegate to the 9th, 10th, and 11th Chinese National People's Congress, top levels of the CCP's hierarchy.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sherrill campaign inquiring whether the money would be returned.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Pin Ni but did not immediately receive a response.

Sherrill isn't the only Democrat running for governor in November to be faced with questions about donations from Pin Ni.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger took $50,000 from the CCP-tied businessman in two $25,000 installments in April and May, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The donations sparked criticism from Spanberger's Republican opponent, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

"Taking $50,000 from someone with clear Chinese Communist Party ties tells us all we need to know," her campaign spokesperson said at the time. "You can’t claim to stand up to foreign threats while pocketing money from someone celebrated by the CCP."

A Spanberger campaign spokesperson said, "Virginians know that Abigail Spanberger has a demonstrated record of standing up for America’s national security, delivering results for Virginia families across party lines, and never backing down from keeping the American people safe."

"Her campaign will remain focused on what Virginians care about most, keeping our communities safe, driving down costs, protecting Virginia jobs, and making sure Virginia’s public schools are the very best in America," the spokesperson added.

