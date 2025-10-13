Pakistan announces intention for second Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Trump over Gaza ceasefire role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that he intends to nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in securing a ceasefire and hostage agreement between Hamas and Israel.

It will be Pakistan's second time putting up Trump for the prize. In June, Pakistan nominated Trump for his role in securing a ceasefire agreement between Islamabad and neighboring India.

"Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire, along with his very wonderful team," Sharif said in Egypt, speaking next to Trump.

"And today, again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the Peace Prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saving millions of people and their lives," he added. "And today, here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East."

Trump and Sharif were part of a delegation of world leaders gathered in Egypt’s coastal resort area of Sharm el-Sheikh to sign documents related to the peace deal in Gaza.

After announcing his intention to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Sharif turned to the president and made a brief saluting gesture toward him.

"Mr. President, I would like to salute you for your exemplary, visionary leadership. I think you are the man this world needs most at this point in time. The world will always remember you as a man who did everything — who went out of his way to stop seven and, today, eight wars," Sharif added.

Last week, the Nobel Committee in Norway awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

While introducing the other world leaders, Trump appeared to chide Norway over last week’s choice.

"Oh, Norway — aye, yay, yay," Trump said. "Norway. What happened, Norway? What happened?"