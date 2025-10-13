Flashback: Dem candidate fundraised with commentator who mocked Charlie Kirk death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As conservatives across the nation remember Charlie Kirk on his first birthday since his assassination, some are also remembering how many on the left, including elected officials, refused to condemn those mocking his death, or who even stood by them.

Just over a week after Kirk’s murder, Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, a Democrat currently running for U.S. Senate, participated in a fundraiser for her campaign hosted by liberal commentator Rebecca Schoenkopf who posted on social media mocking Kirk hours after his shooting.

Schoenkopf, who runs a leftist Substack blog, mockingly reposted a news story on Bluesky with the caption "o.o" about people paying witches on Etsy to curse Kirk.

The day after Kirk’s killing, Schoenkopf criticized the firing of professors who mocked Kirk and sarcastically called Kirk "a hero to the end," blaming him for building an environment of hostility.

TOP CONSERVATIVE SPEAKERS VOW THEY 'WILL NOT BE SILENCED' AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

"Boy sure seems like we're firing a lot of professors this week for bull**** made up specious selectively edited reasons. Charlie Kirk built that. A hero to the end," wrote Schoenkopf.

In a blog post that same day she wrote, "Anyway, Charlie Kirk got shot at Utah Valley University yesterday, and he is dead … Kinda seems like we should do something about guns."

The next day, she criticized the firing of a person who she said, "correctly pointed out that Charlie Kirk unfortunately espoused a lot of hate."

Her blog, which previously called Kirk a "racist, antisemitic, oppressed-by-sign-language, short-pants wearing human Adobe pinch tool," has also posted several pieces mocking Kirk’s death.

WATCH: BIPARTISAN GROUP OF LAWMAKERS EXPRESS SHOCK, GRIEF AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S KILLING

In one article posted on the blog, titled "Second Amendment Comes For Charlie Kirk," the author wrote that Kirk "was an enthusiastic participant in the drive to push American politics toward constant outrage and violent rhetoric."

The author concluded by writing that "it seems that with his murder, we’re now getting closer to that moment a Kirk fan dreamed of right down the road from me in Idaho, when patriots could finally start shooting Democrats."

Another post published on Schoenkopf’s blog titled "The Evil That Men Do Lives After Them," called Kirk a "professional s***lord" and "low-rent troll," and argued that "being the victim of a senseless assassination doesn’t ennoble anything the man did in his career of trolling, lying, and pushing hate."

Another blog post concluded with a video of Virginia Baptist pastor Howard-John Wesley calling Kirk "an unapologetic racist, sowing seeds of hate and division," and saying, "I am sorry, but there is nowhere in [the] Bible where we are taught to honor evil, and how you die does not redeem how you lived. You do not become a hero in your death when you are a weapon of the enemy in your life."

EXPERTS WARN LEFTIST CELEBRATIONS OF CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH SIGNAL A DANGEROUS MAINSTREAM SHIFT IN POLITICS

McMorrow has taken a very different tone, posting on the day that Kirk was shot, "I’m horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk in Utah. Violence like this is abhorrent, and is never, ever acceptable," and "even if we virulently disagree, we stand for free speech, and nowhere should free debate be more encouraged or protected than college campuses."

Despite this, McMorrow participated in a fundraiser hosted in Schoenkopf’s Detroit home on Sept. 21, eleven days after Kirk’s killing.

Schoenkopf wrote a blog post explaining her support for McMorrow, saying, "she’s tired of offering olive branches to people who f****** light them on fire."

"I want a senator who’s good and f****** mad, and who understands how good and f****** mad we are, and who won’t s*** on progressives (or centrists, or libs) to make herself look better to some Democratic consultant in the sky," wrote Schoenkopf.

On the day of the fundraiser, McMorrow herself wrote on social media that "since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we’ve seen too many use his murder as an excuse to divide, to blame the so-called ‘radical left,’ from the President of the United States to colleagues in my own legislature."

FOLLOWING KIRK’S ASSASSINATION, LAWMAKERS REACT TO LETHAL POLITICAL CLIMATE: 'VIOLENT WORDS PRECEDE VIOLENT ACTIONS'

"Political violence has no party, and if we can’t come together on both sides of the aisle to bring our states and our country together and to speak out in a unified voice against anyone who would seek to settle differences with violence instead of in conversation or at the ballot box, then our nation will stay divided. Stoking hate, division, anger, and fear only serves to continue this horrible cycle," wrote McMorrow.

In response to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, a campaign representative for McMorrow pointed to her two social media posts addressing Kirk’s killing.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Schoenkopf for comment but did not immediately receive a response.