Schumer, Clinton lead Democrats praising Trump for Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Bill and Hillary Clinton are leading a chorus of prominent Democrats praising President Donald Trump for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and the release of the remaining living hostages.

The support from across the aisle comes as the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas freed all 20 remaining living hostages held in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

"Today is a wonderful day. Finally, finally, finally, the last living hostages brutally held by Hamas are home, an immense and overwhelming sigh of relief," Schumer said in a statement. "I commend the enormous advocacy of the tireless hostage families, President Trump, his administration, and all who helped make this moment happen."

"President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached," added former President Bill Clinton.

TRUMP DECLINES TO COMMIT TO TWO-STATE SOLUTION AFTER HISTORIC GAZA PEACE DEAL: ‘WE’LL HAVE TO SEE’

Trump visited Israel on Monday to address Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, and met with some of the families of the released hostages. While returning home on Air Force One, the president was asked by a reporter for his reaction to Clinton’s remark.

"I've always liked Bill Clinton. I've always gotten along with him," Trump said. "I thought it was very nice, actually. And what is he doing? He's telling the truth."

WITH HOSTAGES FREED, TRUMP THANKS OTHERS IN ISRAEL SPEECH BUT IS TOO QUICK TO DECLARE WAR IS OVER

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also praised Trump, telling CBS News' Norah O'Donnell on Friday, "I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what’s often called the day after."

The Trump administration had published a 20-point plan in late September on how it would end the war in Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I commend the people who have been a part of this process. I commend the Qataris, the Egyptians and the president," former Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran against Trump in 2024, said in an interview on MSNBC that aired on Sunday.

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Penreck and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.