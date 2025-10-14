Ilhan Omar refuses to credit Trump for Gaza ceasefire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., refused to credit President Donald Trump for securing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on Tuesday.

The progressive "Squad" member was asked about Trump's peace deal during an event where she endorsed Minneapolis mayoral hopeful Omar Fateh, saying she is "delighted" that the violence is ending but didn't want to give any credit.

"Do you feel that President Trump deserves any credit for the breakthrough that seems to have happened in the Middle East recently?" asked a reporter with Minnesota Public Radio.

"I am really delighted that we are seeing that breakthrough, and I am hesitant to be too optimistic in congratulating anyone until we see lasting peace," Omar responded, according to a transcript published by MPR News.

"Lasting peace looks like there are no more bombs being dropped on innocent children, that there is no destruction of infrastructure, there is no ethnic cleansing and displacement, and that there is accountability for the genocide that Israel has committed against the people of Gaza," she continued. "But it also means that we not only have hostages released by Hamas, but everyone else who's holding hostages, including the IDF and the Israeli government."

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Omar is among a handful of prominent Democrats who have dismissed or downplayed Trump's role in the ceasefire, which saw the safe release of the remaining 20 living hostages from Hamas captivity on Monday.

Even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., one of Trump's greatest political adversaries, praised the president's efforts in a statement.

"Today is a wonderful day. Finally, finally, finally, the last living hostages brutally held by Hamas are home, an immense and overwhelming sigh of relief," Schumer said. "I commend the enormous advocacy of the tireless hostage families, President Trump, his administration, and all who helped make this moment happen."

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris all tipped their hats to Trump in public statements.

"I commend the people who have been a part of this process. I commend the Qataris, the Egyptians and the president," Harris said in an interview with MSNBC.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani echoed Omar, hailing the end of violence but declining to give any credit to the president.

"Today’s scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving: Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited after years of fear, uncertainty, and torture; the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment of Palestinians as families return to rubble and loved ones freed from detention," Mamdani wrote in a statement on X.

"We must work towards a future built upon justice, one without occupation and apartheid, and for a world where every person can live with safety and dignity," he added.