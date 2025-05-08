Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Hails 'Great Honor' of First American Pope

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-From floppy disks to flight delays: Top lawmaker warns US air system is due for a reboot

-North Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles into sea, South Korea says

-Travelers weigh in on REAL ID rollout after 2005 law finally takes effect: ‘I think it's important'

Habemus Papam Americanum

President Donald Trump congratulated the new Pope Leo XIV after he was selected Thursday, noting it is "a great honor" for the United States that an American-born Cardinal was selected to be Francis' successor. 

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump said on his Truth Social platform shortly after white smoke emerged from the Vatican indicating the conclave had come to a decision on who will lead the Catholic Church. 

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"…READ MORE

White House

BIDEN'S LEGACY: Biden hires veteran Democrat communicator as former president aims to defend tarnished reputation

RUBI-ALL: Marco Rubio went from rival to Trump's point man, but can he handle it?

DENIED: Federal judge blocks Trump admin from dismantling 3 agencies

World Stage

RED DAWN: Xi stands with Putin against ‘international bullying’ amid Trump trade war

SECRET FACILITY: Satellite images reveal alleged secret Iranian nuclear weapons facility

VIGILANCE NEEDED: Trump halts military strikes on Houthis,, but expert warns Iran-backed terrorist group remains major threat

Capitol Hill

BIG GULF: House votes to make Trump Gulf of America name change permanent

RIGHT FLANK DEFENSE: Senator says Dems 'eat their own' as Fetterman faces renewed scrutiny

PURSE POWER: Conservative firebrand torches blue state immigration policies amid major lawsuit

'DON'T UNDERESTIMATE HER': AOC’s constituents weigh in on prez run, remind GOP of shock Joe Crowley defeat

BORDER CRACKDOWN: Illegal immigrant murderers could face death penalty under new GOP bill

Across America 

'WALK IN THE PARK': REAL ID deadline comes and goes – airports report business as usual

NOT LAWFUL: Deportation flights to Libya would violate court order without prior notice, federal judge says

GANG ARRESTS: Suspected Tren de Aragua member among 5 arrested in human smuggling bust: Texas sheriff

