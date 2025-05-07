Senator says Dems 'eat their own' as Fetterman faces renewed scrutiny

A Republican senator who entered Congress' upper chamber in the same cycle as Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said the former Braddock mayor's cognitive issues seem to be subsiding and that the hubbub in the press is likely due to the onetime progressive star breaking with the left wing of his party on key issues.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Fox News Digital that, while he is not a doctor, his own run-ins with the hulking, outspoken Democrat have been constructive, and that some of the issues he was facing during his 2022 contest against now-Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) chief, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has improved.

"I can't speak to his health as far as, you know, I'm not a doctor, and I'm definitely not going to break any HIPAA rules. But it is kind of funny because the way the Democrats act is if you don't agree with them on all their points, they want to wipe you off the face of the earth," Mullin said.

Mullin alluded to how Fetterman, who, as lieutenant governor, amassed a progressive following and support from democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and then later lost much of that bloc of left-wing populist support when he came out in support of Israel and against Iran.

JOHN FETTERMAN FACES NEW SPOTLIGHT ON HEALTH, FAMILY DRAMA, SPARKING ONLINE UPROAR

"A few short years ago, Fetterman was like this godsend in Pennsylvania. And he came here, and they realized that Fetterman's his own man. He's gonna speak his mind, and he's gonna say it the way that it is or the way he feels like it is anyways, and they can't control him," Mullin said.

"And the Democrats are all about controlling the party. And so, if you're speaking away from them, it's doomsday for you."

Mullin remarked that Fetterman's health "sure wasn't an issue" when he was running against Oz – as Democrats continued supporting him despite cognitive issues. At one Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, debate, Fetterman opened by saying "Hi – good night, everybody," and was criticized for the apparent oxymoron.

"His health seemed like it was worse than it is now. But it seems interesting to me. I don't really, when you really start thinking about John, here's a guy that is going against the norm, and I commend him for it," Mullin explained.

FETTERMAN SPOKESWOMAN REAMED FOR REPORTEDLY CONTRADICTING BOSS ON ISRAEL: ‘UNPARALLELED HUBRIS’

"That's why him and I talk, because I think it's pretty neat that he's still who he is. He has an interesting story with the reason why he dresses the way he does, and the reason why he is who he is, and I respect him for doing that."

Mullin suggested Democrats are "planting stories like this" and that "we shouldn't be surprised… they eat their own."

As for staffers who have publicly and privately broken with Fetterman, Mullin added that it is his name on the Senate office door and not theirs, going on to lament those who objected to decisions as simple as meeting with President Donald Trump.

"So they can go pound sand. If they don't like working for him, go find another member, because he's the member," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., added that Fetterman "comes to play every day," when Fox News Digital caught up with him near Constitution Avenue.

"I can tell you I work with him constantly. We work particularly in terms of hunger programs, making sure that there's technologies available that protect the hungry and taxpayers," he said.

When encountered outside the Capitol getting into a car, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., paused momentarily while working on his phone, before saying he had to go when Fox News Digital mentioned the Fetterman story.

New York Magazine did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.