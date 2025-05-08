Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Travelers weigh in on REAL ID rollout after 2005 law finally takes effect: ‘I think it's important'

'I think they did a great job of letting people know,' one traveler tells Fox News Digital

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
Travelers sound-off on the REAL ID rollout at airports Video

Travelers sound-off on the REAL ID rollout at airports

People lined up for the TSA checkpoint reveal their thoughts on the government's handling of the REAL ID implementation at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on day one. (Robin Rayne for Fox News Digital)

Many travelers preparing for their flights at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport told Fox News Digital that the government effectively notified Americans about the REAL ID law that took effect on May 7, with many adding that the new requirement bolsters safety. 

"I think they did a great job of letting people know… and I think it's important, because we need to make sure that everyone's got correct identification," said one man who spoke to Fox News Digital from the terminal. 

"I think that the government did a really good job of informing the public that it's needed. I see it everywhere," another man said. 

The REAL ID laws took effect on May 7, though the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced ahead of Wednesday that Americans who lack the new ID will still be able to travel but would face additional screening. REAL ID is a federally-compliant driver's license or other identification that meets higher standards than state-issued driver's licenses.

REAL ID DEADLINE COMES AND GOES – AIRPORTS REPORT BUSINESS AS USUAL

Scenes at the airport as REAL ID requirements go into effect

Passengers line up for the security check-point at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Robin Rayne for Fox News Digital)

Only legal U.S. citizens or residents can obtain a REAL ID. Valid U.S. passports can also still be used instead of a REAL ID for domestic air travel, the DHS explains on its website. 

"I think the government did a great job preparing for folks, and especially in the state of Georgia. They've had this in process for a long time," said another traveler.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to heighten security requirements for driver's licenses in response to the attacks on 9/11. Though some states began complying with the law more than a decade ago, enforcement in all states had been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic, DMV backlogs, as well as some states, such as South Carolina, initially refusing to comply. 

DO WE EVEN NEED THIS? LAWMAKERS GET REAL ABOUT REAL ID MANDATE STARTING TODAY

REAL ID laws

REAL ID laws took effect on May 7 at airports nationwide. (FOX NEWS DIGITAL )

"We've been doing it since, gosh … since 2013. Trying to get everybody aboard, and this is the last year for them to get on board," one woman said.

"I think it's important to protect our airports one another and our federal buildings with higher security," another woman said. 

Real id

Air travelers at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport spoke to Fox Digital about REAL ID laws taking effect. (FOX NEWS DIGITAL )

AIR TRAVELERS WITHOUT REAL ID TO FACE EXTRA SCREENING BUT WILL BE ALLOWED TO FLY FOR NOW, DHS SAYS

By contrast, another traveler said the roll-out could have been smoother. 

Scenes at the airport as REAL ID requirements go into effect

TSA agents check airline passengers for REAL ID or passports at the security check-point at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Robin Rayne for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They could have rolled this out a little smoothly there and allowed people to get more prepared, even though, you know, to say it's been in the works for a couple of years, but I travel quite often, and I didn't know," she said. 

More from Politics