Travelers weigh in on REAL ID rollout after 2005 law finally takes effect: ‘I think it's important'

Many travelers preparing for their flights at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport told Fox News Digital that the government effectively notified Americans about the REAL ID law that took effect on May 7, with many adding that the new requirement bolsters safety.

"I think they did a great job of letting people know… and I think it's important, because we need to make sure that everyone's got correct identification," said one man who spoke to Fox News Digital from the terminal.

"I think that the government did a really good job of informing the public that it's needed. I see it everywhere," another man said.

The REAL ID laws took effect on May 7, though the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced ahead of Wednesday that Americans who lack the new ID will still be able to travel but would face additional screening. REAL ID is a federally-compliant driver's license or other identification that meets higher standards than state-issued driver's licenses.

Only legal U.S. citizens or residents can obtain a REAL ID. Valid U.S. passports can also still be used instead of a REAL ID for domestic air travel, the DHS explains on its website.

"I think the government did a great job preparing for folks, and especially in the state of Georgia. They've had this in process for a long time," said another traveler.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to heighten security requirements for driver's licenses in response to the attacks on 9/11. Though some states began complying with the law more than a decade ago, enforcement in all states had been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic, DMV backlogs, as well as some states, such as South Carolina, initially refusing to comply.

"We've been doing it since, gosh … since 2013. Trying to get everybody aboard, and this is the last year for them to get on board," one woman said.

"I think it's important to protect our airports one another and our federal buildings with higher security," another woman said.

By contrast, another traveler said the roll-out could have been smoother.

"They could have rolled this out a little smoothly there and allowed people to get more prepared, even though, you know, to say it's been in the works for a couple of years, but I travel quite often, and I didn't know," she said.