Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump DHS Nixes Harvard's Student Visas

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

House GOP leadership takes victory lap after passing Trump’s ‘one big, beautiful bill’

'Security incident' reported outside CIA headquarters

New book reveals Biden's inner circle worried about his age years before botched debate performance

Noem Nixes Harvard Visas

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is eliminating the student visa program at Harvard University due to "pro-terrorist conduct" at campus protests, Fox News Digital has learned.

It's a severe consequence for what DHS claims is Harvard's refusal to comply with its requests for behavioral records of student visa holders.

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem . "It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law. Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country."… READ MORE

White House

GRADING TRUMP: Trump's 2nd-term approval ratings dip despite border security gains

YOU'RE NOT FIRED: Federal judge blocks Trump admin moves to dismantle Dept of Education

WHITE HOUSE WHITEWASH: New book exposes how top Biden comms staffer was 'tip of the spear' covering up Biden's cognitive decline

WORLD CLASS: First lady embarks on 'new frontier' in publishing with audiobook of memoir

World Stage

FOREIGN TAKEOVER: New law would stop foreign adversaries from 'buying up our country' while Americans can't afford homes

HERE TO HELP: Red Cross fighting to reach hostages, alleviate 'catastrophic' situation in Gaza

'CHEATED' AMERICA: Republicans look to stop China's 'backdoor' tariff-dodging scheme

Capitol Hill

'A PRICE TO PAY': Democrats predict passing Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' will cost many Republicans their seats

BIG BILL, BIGGER DRAMA: Winners, losers, and grab-bags from House GOP’s narrow passage of ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

'I'M GOING TO GO': Ilhan Omar refuses to answer reporter questions on fatal shooting of Israeli Embassy workers

NANCY VS NANCY: Mace sounds off on stock trading in Congress, Pelosi remains silent: ‘Something doesn’t add up’

BORDER BOLSTER: Bipartisan Senate bill targets border human, drug trafficking with innovative technology

Across America

'EVIL OF ANTISEMITISM': White House decries 'evil of antisemitism,' vows justice after fatal shooting of Israeli embassy staffers

NEW TACTIC: ICE begins new, nationwide effort to arrest illegal aliens at immigration hearings

SICKEST GENERATION: RFK Jr.'s highly-anticipated MAHA report paints dismal state of child health, national security concerns

SPLIT DECISION: Supreme Court upholds Oklahoma decision, in blow to religious charter schools

'DID THIS FOR GAZA': Who is the suspect in the killing of 2 Israeli embassy staffers?

HISTORY OF TERROR: Gunman kills Israeli embassy couple in Washington, following decades of embassy-targeted attacks

TERROR AT HOME: Antisemitic shooting of Israeli diplomats adds to alarming rise in domestic terrorism

ENFORCEMENT FIRST: This state just became the latest in the country to ban sanctuary cities