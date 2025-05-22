Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Ilhan Omar refuses to condemn fatal shooting of Israeli Embassy workers, walks away from reporters

'Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," President Donald Trump says in response to the attack

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
close
Democratic congresswoman refuses to comment on Israelis killed in Washington Video

Democratic congresswoman refuses to comment on Israelis killed in Washington

Fox News’ Mark Levin joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the deaths of two Israeli Embassy staffers after they were shot outside a Capital Jewish Museum event in Washington.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., avoided answering questions from reporters and refused to condemn the shooting in Washington, D.C., that killed two Israeli Embassy staffers departing the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening. 

"I’m going to go for now," Omar, the first Somali American elected to Congress, told reporters when asked if she would react to the shooting. 

A spokesperson for Omar did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were departing an event at the museum on Wednesday evening when they were gunned down and killed. The two were planning to get engaged soon, according to the Embassy of Israel. 

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS DIGITAL'S COVERAGE OF 'ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED'

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, has been a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A pro-Palestinian man, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, was arrested in connection with the case, according to authorities. 

Omar, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, has been a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause. She has come under scrutiny for comments toward the Jewish community, including when she appeared at a Columbia University encampment in April 2024 and said that all Jewish kids should remain safe "whether they’re pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, was also arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University that same month. 

Lischinsky, born in Israel, grew up in Germany. While his father is Jewish, his mother is a Christian, and the family is considered Christian. Milgrim was an American employee working for the Israeli Embassy. 

WHO IS THE ANTI-ISRAEL SUSPECT IN THE KILLING OF 2 ISRAELI EMBASSY STAFFERS?

Yaron Lischinsky (Right) and Sarah Lynn Milgrim (Left).

Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were about to be engaged. (Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have been outspoken and labeled the attack an act of antisemitism. 

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!" he wrote on Truth Social post. "Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that those responsible for the attack would face justice. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has come under scrutiny for comments toward the Jewish community. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of two staff members from the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC," Rubio wrote Thursday on X. "Our prayers are with their loved ones. This was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice." 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics