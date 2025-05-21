AI Melania: First lady embarks on 'new frontier' in publishing with audiobook of memoir

EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump is launching an audiobook of her memoir using artificial intelligence (AI) audio technology in multiple languages, Fox News Digital has learned.

The first lady released her first memoir, "Melania," last year.

This week, she is breaking new ground by releasing "Melania, the Audiobook," which has been "created entirely" with AI.

"I am proud to be at the forefront of publishing’s new frontier – the intersection of artificial intelligence technology and audio," Trump told Fox News Digital.

MELANIA TRUMP TO RELEASE 'COLLECTOR'S EDITION' OF MEMOIR FEATURING IMAGES PHOTOGRAPHED BY FORMER FIRST LADY

The first lady said ElevenLabs AI developed "an AI-generated replica of my voice under strict supervision, which will establish an unforgettable connection with my personal story, in multiple languages for listeners worldwide."

ElevenLabs AI CEO Mati Staniszewski told Fox News Digital that they are "excited that Melania Trump trusted our technology to power this first-of-its-kind audiobook project."

"We look forward to helping bring this book to the public in many other languages, in Mrs. Trump's own voice, soon," Staniszewski said.

MELANIA TRUMP'S MEMOIR SOARS TO TOP SPOT ON SEVERAL AMAZON 'BEST SELLERS' LISTS WEEKS BEFORE ITS RELEASE

The English version of the audiobook is expected to be available on MelaniaTrump.com. Later this year, it will be released in multiple languages, including Spanish, Hindi and Portuguese.

Meanwhile, billboards to promote the audiobook will be up in Times Square in New York City as well as in Los Angeles and Miami; the billboards will be up for one month in all three cities. The Times Square billboard will feature the video below.

Upon the release of the memoir last year, the first lady told Fox News Digital that writing her story was "an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows."

"Each story shaped me into who I am today," she said. "Although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Melania" is the first lady’s first book. She released the original book along with a special collector’s edition that includes photos hand-selected by the first lady, many she photographed herself of her home and of various trips she has taken around the world.