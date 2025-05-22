House GOP leadership takes victory lap after passing Trump’s ‘one big, beautiful bill’

House Republicans took a victory lap Thursday morning after passing President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill."

"It's finally morning in America again," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed 215 to 214. All Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, voted against the bill. House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris, R-Md., voted "present."

"Today, the House has passed generational, truly nation-shaping legislation to reduce spending and permanently lower taxes for families and job creators, secure the border, unleash American energy dominance, restore peace through strength and make government work more efficiently and effectively for all Americans," Johnson added.

MIKE JOHNSON, DONALD TRUMP GET ‘BIG, 'BEAUTIFUL’ WIN AS BUDGET PASSES HOUSE

The bill is a victory for Trump and House Republicans, who overcame policy disagreements to deliver on Trump's key campaign promises, including an extension of his 2017 tax cuts and no tax on tips, overtime and Social Security.

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' PASSES KEY HOUSE HURDLE AFTER GOP REBEL MUTINY

"We look forward to the Senate's timely consideration of this once-in-a-generation legislation. We stand ready to continue our work together to deliver on the one big, beautiful bill, as President Trump named it himself. We're going to send that to his desk. We're going to get there by Independence Day, on July 4th, and we are going to celebrate a new golden age in America," Johnson said.

House leaders took turns Thursday thanking Republicans for rallying together to pass the bill.

"Democrats made it very clear they didn't want to have any part in helping get America back on track again, but we were never fettered when this bill could have failed 10 times over. We said we were going to get this done, and failure is not an option. And we meant it," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

Trump celebrated his victory on Thursday in a Truth Social post.

"Great job by Speaker Mike Johnson, and the House Leadership, and thank you to every Republican who voted YES on this Historic Bill! Now, it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste," Trump wrote.

The multi-trillion-dollar bill includes provisions to advance Trump's "America First" agenda by lowering taxes, securing the border, increasing national defense, reforming Medicaid and slashing Biden-era energy policies.

The bill aims to make a dent in the federal government's spending trajectory by cutting roughly $1.5 trillion in government spending elsewhere. The U.S. government is still more than $36 trillion in debt and has spent $1.05 trillion more than it has collected in the 2025 fiscal year, according to the Treasury Department.

"Take this as a lesson. Don't bet against the House Republicans. We've shown, time and time again, that we deliver for the American people, especially when it matters most. By taking hold of this historic opportunity, I truly believe we've unlocked the opportunities for generations to come," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said.

Republicans on Thursday slammed their House Democratic colleagues for delaying the bill's passage – down to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' 30-minute "magic minute" before House votes.

"Democrats voted to put Americans last, and it's a shame. But thank God for House Republicans, and thank God for our president, Donald J. Trump," said GOP Conference Chair Lisa McClain, R-Mich.

But the "big, beautiful bill" still has a big hurdle ahead. The Senate is tasked with passing its own version of the bill, and Republican leaders are hoping to send the bill to Trump's desk by the Fourth of July.

Senate Republicans have already signaled they expect to make changes to the bill when it reaches the upper chamber, despite House GOP leaders publicly urging them to amend as little as possible.

A significant number of senators have voiced concern over the extent of Medicaid and SNAP cuts proposed by the House. Meanwhile, raising the SALT deduction cap could face resistance in the Senate, where no Republicans represent blue states—unlike in the House, where districts in New York and California are key to the GOP majority.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And Senate Democrats are already piling on the criticism of Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

"This is not one big, beautiful bill. It’s ugly. There’s nothing beautiful about stripping away people’s healthcare, forcing kids to go hungry, denying communities the resources they need, and increasing poverty," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Thursday.