This state just became the latest in the country to ban sanctuary cities

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire on Thursday became the first state in New England to ban so-called sanctuary cities.

"There will be no sanctuary cities in New Hampshire, period, end of story," Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte said at a bill signing ceremony at the state Capitol.

Speaking with Fox News Digital minutes later, Ayotte noted that the measures she signed "ban sanctuary cities in New Hampshire but also allow cooperation between all of our law enforcement and federal immigration authorities."

New Hampshire joins a growing number of states in banning sanctuary cities, which is a term used to describe jurisdictions that put some limits on cooperating with efforts by federal authorities to deport illegal immigrants.

Ayotte, a former state attorney general who later served six years representing New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate, made banning sanctuary cities a key element in her successful 2024 run for governor. Ayotte's campaign slogan was "Don't Mass up New Hampshire," as she took aim at neighboring Massachusetts' more lenient migrant policies.

"I campaigned on making sure we would not have sanctuary cities here in New Hampshire, and we don’t want to go the way of Massachusetts that has had a billion-dollar illegal immigration crisis," the governor said in her national digital exclusive interview with Fox News.

Ayotte noted that she supports "legal immigration, but when people aren’t following our laws, we need to enforce our laws and this is about public safety."

"New Hampshire is ranked the safest state in the nation, and I was glad I was able to sign the bill banning sanctuary cities to make sure we remain that way," the governor added.

The two bills were passed in the GOP-dominated state legislature mostly along party lines.

State Sen. Bill Gannon, the top sponsor in the state Senate, said that the measures would "make us an even safer place to work, live, and raise a family."

And state Rep. Joe Sweeney, the lead House sponsor, said that "we are taking the handfcuffs off our law enforcement officers, and hopefully they’ll be able to work with our federal government, ICE, to put the handcuffs on the criminal illegal aliens that are violating and disobeying our laws."

President Donald Trump repeatedly took aim at sanctuary cities as he made the issue of illegal immigration a key component to his successful 2024 campaign to win back the White House.

And Trump last month signed an executive order putting some muscle behind his threat to pull federal funding from sanctuary cities.

Some Democrats in New Hampshire, who opposed the measure, pointed to Trump's efforts in the nation's capital.

"What this bill does, under the guise of enabling New Hampshire law enforcement to support federal immigration efforts, is to make our state a willing accomplice in a politically manufactured campaign of state terrorism against a group of people, the vast majority of whom came here not to victimize America, but because they love America and they believe America is good," state Rep. David Meuse told reporters.

But Ayotte, asked about the lack of support from across the political aisle for the two bills, said, "I don’t understand where the Democrats are on these policies."

According to the New Hampshire Municipal Association, there are no sanctuary cities in the state, while a handful of cities and towns in the state have described themselves as "welcoming cities" that encourage a welcoming environment for all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity or origin.

But state Republican lawmakers pointed to between nine and 12 cities and towns in New Hampshire that they've identified over the years as welcome or sanctuary cities.