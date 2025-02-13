Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Setting Records

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Trump's nominee for Commerce secretary passes key vote in the Senate

-USAID workers ask federal judge to uphold restraining order blocking Trump freeze

-Dems spar over DOGE cuts with Trump education nominee Linda McMahon

Record setting

President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday morning to showcase his frenetic pace since reentering the White House on Jan. 20.

"THREE GREAT WEEKS, PERHAPS THE BEST EVER," the president touted.

Trump has signed 64 executive orders since his inauguration, according to a count from Fox News, which far surpasses the rate of any presidential predecessors during their first weeks in office…Read more

White House

'TOO MANY PEOPLE': Roughly 75,000 federal employees agree to Trump’s buyout offer…Read more

SICK AND TIRED: Trump's 'Make America Healthy Again' commission to target autism, chronic diseases…Read more

FROZEN FUNDS: Pennsylvania's Shapiro latest Democrat suing 'unconstitutional' Trump admin…Read more

'FLEXING HIS EXECUTIVE POWER': Judicial pushback against Trump’s agenda will likely lead to one final face-off, experts say…Read more

'PARTISAN ACTIVIST': Impeachment threat hits judge who blocked Trump federal funding freeze…Read more

BACK TO BACK: Trump Agriculture pick confirmed as president racks up Cabinet wins…Read more

World Stage

POISONED APPLE: Bipartisan intelligence letter warns Gabbard new UK order for backdoor Apple data could jeopardize Americans…Read more

'SURRENDERING LEVERAGE': Obama officials, Trump critics target Hegseth's Ukraine 'concessions' as 'biggest gift' to Russia…Read more

UKRAINE DEAL: 'No betrayal' in Trump move toward Ukraine war negotiations, Hegseth says…Read more

Capitol Hill

SENATE SEAT SHAKE-UP: Senate Democrats forced to defend another open seat in 2026 midterms…Raed more

DEATH TAX: Inheritance tax hits chopping block as more than 200 Republicans push for repeal…Read more

INTERNAL AFFAIRS: Ways and Means chair calls for de-weaponization, overhaul of IRS after 'lawless' behavior…Read more

CIVICS LESSON: Trump Education nominee Linda McMahon says shutting down DOE would 'require congressional action'…Read more

'DON'T WATCH THE NEWS': GOP chairman responds after protesters are tossed from USAID spending hearing…Read more

FAST-TRACK: Comer, Lee roll out bicameral bill to fast-track Trump's government reorganization plans through Congress…Read more

WON'T TOE THE LINE: Fetterman says there 'isn’t a constitutional crisis' with the Trump administration: report…Read more

CHANGE COMING: Kash Patel's nomination to lead FBI faces first major Senate hurdle…Read more

MATH TEST: Trump budget bill hits the rocks with GOP rebels, tax hawks ahead of key vote…Read more

'WAR ON WASTE': DOGE subcommittee holds first hearing slamming $36T national debt, as House Republicans declare 'war on waste'…Read more

Across America

STEPPING DOWN: NIH principal deputy director, who led agency during COVID, resigns abruptly…Read more

'GIRL,' DEFINED: Alabama’s What is a Woman Act, to ‘codify common sense,’ primed for gov’s signature…Read more