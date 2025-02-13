Comer, Lee roll out bicameral bill to fast-track Trump's government reorganization plans through Congress

FIRST ON FOX: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Sen. Mike Lee are introducing bicameral legislation Thursday that would fast-track President Donald Trump's federal government reorganizations plans through Congress, Fox News Digital has learned.

Comer, R-Ky., will introduce the Reorganizing Government Act of 2025 in the House Thursday, while Lee, R-Utah, will roll it out in the Senate.

The legislation would ensure Congress takes an up or down vote on the plans submitted to Congress in order to "streamline government operations to better serve the American people."

It also seeks to renew and extend presidential authority to propose executive branch reorganization plans through December 2026 and restores a reorganization authority that was last in effect in 1984. Congressional aides said the bill aims to "modernize and improve government efficiency."

Under the bill, Congress must vote on Trump’s proposed reorganization plans within 90 days by using an expedited process that cannot be filibustered.

It also expands the president’s authority to include entire executive departments – not just agencies.

The bill does prohibit, however, reorganization that would increase the size of the federal workforce or its expenditures.

"Americans elected President Trump to reform Washington, and his team is working around the clock to deliver on that promise," Comer told Fox News Digital, adding that the federal bureaucracy "has grown dramatically in size and scope, creating unnecessary red tape."

"We must cut through the inefficiency and streamline government to improve service delivery and save taxpayers money," he said, adding that "Congress can fast-track President Trump’s government reorganization plans by renewing a key tool to approve them swiftly in Congress."

"The Reorganizing Government Act of 2025 does just that," Comer said. "We owe it to the American people to make government efficient, effective and accountable."

And Lee told Fox News Digital that the bicameral legislation allows the president to use his constitutional authority to reorganize federal agencies, "eliminate weaponization" and "right-size the government to better serve the American people."

"Congress cannot afford to sit on its hands in this fight," Lee told Fox News Digital. "Reauthorizing presidential reorganization authority is the most comprehensive tool that the president can use to restore good governance to Washington."

The bill comes amid a significant expansion in the federal government, which GOP lawmakers say has led to "inefficiencies, redundancies, and bureaucratic obstacles."

Its introduction also comes amid a push from the White House to shrink the size of the federal government.

Trump signed executive orders on his first day in office to do so.

The president also tasked Elon Musk to run the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to reduce government waste, cut the federal workforce and slash costs.

The Office of Personnel Management offered employees across the federal government the option to resign with full pay and benefits through September in an effort to cut the workforce. Sources say at least 75,000 federal workers have taken the option to resign.

Meanwhile, DOGE has successfully canceled millions of dollars of government contracts that the administration says were a waste of taxpayer dollars.

A senior administration official told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that DOGE has worked with various agencies to cancel several contracts in the Social Security Administration, the Departments of Homeland Security and Labor, and several other areas.