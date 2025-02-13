Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman

Fetterman says there 'isn’t a constitutional crisis' with the Trump administration: report

Pennsylvania Democrat speaks out as White House slams ‘judges in liberal districts’ who are blocking Trump’s orders

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
White House says a ‘constitutional crisis' is unfolding 'within our judicial branch’ Video

White House says a ‘constitutional crisis' is unfolding 'within our judicial branch’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says "district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump's basic executive authority."

A prominent Democrat is arguing that "there isn’t a constitutional crisis" happening right now with the Trump administration. 

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., reportedly made the remark to HuffPost on Wednesday, the same day White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that "the real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch, where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump's basic executive authority."  

Just roughly three weeks back in the Oval Office, Trump's administration has been hit with at least 57 lawsuits working to resist his policies and executive orders. 

"When it was [President] Joe Biden, then you [had] a conservative judge jam it up on him, and now we have liberal judges that are going to stop these things. That’s how the process works," Fetterman told HuffPost, adding that "There isn’t a constitutional crisis, and all of these things — it’s just a lot of noise."  

WHITE HOUSE SAYS ‘THE REAL CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IS TAKING PLACE WITHIN OUR JUDICIAL BRANCH’ 

John Fetterman and Donald Trump

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told HuffPost there "isn't a constitutional crisis" brewing with the Trump administration. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Alex Brandon/AP)

"That’s why I’m only going to swing on the strikes," he also said. 

The comments are a contrast to remarks made earlier this week by fellow Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who told CNN "this isn't hyperbole to say that we are staring the death of democracy in the eyes, right now. 

"The centerpiece of our democracy is that we observe court rulings. Criminal court rulings, civil court rulings and constitutional court rulings. No one is above the law," the Connecticut Democrat said Monday. "And whether we like it or not, the courts interpret the law." 

On Wednesday, Leavitt said "We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law. 

"And they have issued at least 12 injunctions against this administration in the past 14 days, often without citing any evidence or grounds for their lawsuits," she continued. 

LAWSUIT TRACKER: NEW RESISTANCE BATTLING TRUMP’S SECOND TERM THROUGH ONSLAUGHT OF LAWSUITS TAKING AIM AT EXECUTIVE ORDERS   

Donald Trump at White House

President Donald Trump speaks as Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House, on Wednesday, Feb. 12. (AP/Alex Brandon)

"This is part of a larger concerted effort by Democrat activists, and nothing more than the continuation of the weaponization of justice against President Trump," Leavitt also said.  

Leavitt alleged that an "extremely dishonest narrative" has been emerging in recent days with media outlets "fearmongering the American people into believing there is a constitutional crisis taking place here at the White House."  

"Quick news flash to these liberal judges who are supporting their obstructionist efforts: 77 million Americans voted to elect this president, and each injunction is an abuse of the rule of law and an attempt to thwart the will of the people," Leavitt added. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Leavitt said "the real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch." (AP/Evan Vucci)

"As the president clearly stated in the Oval Office yesterday, we will comply with the law in the courts, but we will also continue to seek every legal remedy to ultimately overturn these radical injunctions and ensure President Trump's policies can be enacted," she concluded. 

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

