Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Trump Agriculture pick confirmed as president racks up Cabinet wins

Brooke Rollins advanced past committee unanimously in January

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
AG Pam Bondi sues New York over sanctuary laws: 'We're coming after you' Video

AG Pam Bondi sues New York over sanctuary laws: 'We're coming after you'

'The Five' co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro discusses Attorney General Pam Bondi's vow to hold New York accountable for sanctuary policies with a new lawsuit alleging the state failed to comply with the administration's crackdown on immigration.

President Donald Trump secured two more Cabinet confirmations on Thursday, including his pick to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), Brooke Rollins. 

Rollins was easily confirmed by the Senate shortly after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as Trump's Health secretary.

Most recently, Rollins has served as president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute think tank, which she co-founded after Trump's first term. In Trump's first administration, she was his director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council.

TULSI GABBARD SWORN IN AT WHITE HOUSE HOURS AFTER SENATE CONFIRMATION

Brooke Rollins appears for the hearing on her nomination for Secretary of Agriculture as part of President Donald Trump's cabinet

Brooke Rollins, President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of Agriculture, testifies before a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2025. (Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters)

The newly elected president announced his selection of Rollins for USDA chief in November, recalling she did "an incredible job" during his first term. 

"Brooke’s commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns is second to none," he said. 

DOGE 'PLAYBOOK' UNVEILED BY GOP SENATOR AS MUSK-LED AGENCY SHAKES UP FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

A side-by-side of President Trump and the United States Department of Agriculture

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Agriculture has been confirmed. (Getty Images)

"As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country. Congratulations Brooke!"

The USDA nominee had a hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee last month, before advancing past the key hurdle. 

DEM LOOKS TO CODIFY NEW AG BONDI’S DESIRED CRACKDOWN ON ‘ZOMBIE DRUG’ XYLAZINE

Split image showing agriculture secretary nominee Brooke Rollins with Donald Trump and a sign outside the USDA

Brooke Rollins is sworn-in for a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee hearing on her nomination for secretary of Agriculture on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images | iStock)

The committee decision to move her nomination forward was unanimous, giving her bipartisan backing going into her confirmation vote. 

Rollins is now the 16th Cabinet official confirmed to serve in Trump's new administration. With the help of the Republican-led Senate, Trump has managed to confirm his picks at a pace far ahead of either his first administration or former President Joe Biden's. 

TRUMP LANDS KEY TULSI GABBARD CONFIRMATION FOLLOWING UPHILL SENATE BATTLE

Left: President Joe Biden; Right: President-elect Donald Trump

Former President Joe Biden, left, and President Donald Trump. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images | Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the same point in his first term, Trump only had 11 confirmations and Biden had seven. Neither had 16 confirmed until March during their respective administrations. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics