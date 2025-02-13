Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Congress

GOP chairman responds after protesters are tossed from USAID spending hearing

Protesters demanding PEPFAR funding, a program that has already received an exemption

By Anders Hagstrom , Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
close
Protesters interrupt House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on USAID Video

Protesters interrupt House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on USAID

Protesters attempted to derail a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on USAID funding.

A group of protesters attempted to derail a USAID hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, demanding that President Donald Trump's administration restore aid funding.

Committee Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., poked fun at the protesters for being behind the times after they interrupted opening statements from witnesses before the committee.

"PEPFAR saves lives. Restore AIDS funding now," the protesters chanted as they were forced out of the chamber.

"I guess these guys don't watch the news. They didn't realize that PREPFAR was one of the many programs that did prove to be life-saving so the funding was restored," Mast said. "Somebody better give them a link to, I don't know, maybe Fox News or something like that."

RUBIO PAUSES FOREIGN AID FROM STATE DEPARTMENT AND USAID TO ENSURE IT PUTS ‘AMERICA FIRST’

Brian Mast

Chairman Brain Mast suggested protesters should read more news articles. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PEPFAR is a global AIDS relief program that has been credited with saving over 20 million lives since it was created under President George W. Bush.

The program received a waiver from Trump's administration to continue its work despite the wider funding freeze impacting USAID and state department aid programs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also created a wider exemption for "life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as supplies and reasonable administrative costs as necessary to deliver such assistance," Congressional Republicans noted in a memo.

Marco Rubio in Dominican Republic

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave an exemption to the funding freeze for programs that are "life-saving," among other things. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

Republicans have blasted the wider wasteful spending at USAID and the state department, however.

NONCITIZEN VOTER CRACKDOWN LED BY HOUSE GOP AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS

The memo also highlighted funding programs including "$39,652 to host seminars at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on gender identity and racial equality through the State Department" and "$425,622 to help Indonesian coffee companies become more climate and gender friendly through USAID."

USAID flag

USAID has been folded into the State Department. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other priorities listed included "$14 million in cash vouchers for migrants at the southern border through the State Department," "$446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal through the State Department" and "$32,000 for an LGBTQ-centered comic book in Peru."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics