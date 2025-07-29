Fox News Politics Newsletter: 'Rejection of Merit' Is Bad Medicine, Says RFK Jr.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

RFK Jr. Pulls Millions from Duke Health Amid DEI Concerns

FIRST ON FOX: Duke Health, the medical arm of Duke University in North Carolina, is seeing more than $100 million in federal funding frozen in compliance with President Donald Trump 's executive order prohibiting DEI practices .

In a letter to Duke President Vincent Price, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Adam Silver and School of Medicine Dean Mary Klotman, Secretaries Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Linda McMahon outlined that racial preferences in hiring, student admissions, governance and patient care "betray" the mission of American health care and "endanger human lives."

"The United States invests in medical care and research because of the sacredness of human life and value of human health," the letter read.

"There is arguably no other area of our educational system where the rejection of merit is more dangerous than in medicine, where the competence of doctors means the difference between life and death for patients, and where scientific discovery is the difference between life-saving cures and the ravages of disease."… READ MORE .

