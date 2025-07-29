Fetterman cheers ICE arrests of illegal alien child sex offenders, Luna calls for death penalty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., expressed support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's apprehension of illegal alien child sex offenders, while Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., advocated for the individuals to face the death penalty.

ICE noted in a Monday press release that it "arrested 214 illegal aliens for immigration offenses in the Houston area in the past six months who have been charged or convicted of a sex offense involving a minor."

"I don’t support or agree with all of ICE’s tactics or actions. I do fully support moves like these. This makes our nation more secure and all our children safer," Fetterman said in a post on X.

ICE ARRESTS OVER 200 ILLEGAL ALIEN CHILD SEX OFFENDERS IN HOUSTON AREA IN PAST 6 MONTHS

Responding to the news about the ICE arrests, Luna said in a post on X, "Skip deportation. Go directly to the death penalty. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200."

According to the ICE press release, one of the individuals arrested was "Jose Guadalupe Meza, a 40-year-old, four-time deported criminal alien from Mexico who was arrested June 24 and has been convicted of theft and sexual assault of a child. ICE removed Guadalupe Meza to Mexico June 25."

GISELE FETTERMAN ADMITS SHE ‘WOULDN’T BE SUPPORTIVE' OF HER HUSBAND JOHN RUNNING FOR HIGHER OFFICE

The news comes amid the Trump administration's crackdown on border and immigration enforcement.

Fetterman has previously expressed support for ICE's work, describing any calls for the abolition of the agency as "inappropriate" as well as "outrageous."

DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN DECLARES SUPPORT FOR ICE, CONDEMNING ANY CALLS FOR ABOLITION AS ‘OUTRAGEOUS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bringing together the resources and expertise of the entire federal law enforcement community to confront the overwhelming surge of illegal immigration that we saw over the past four years has resulted in the arrest and removal of historic numbers of violent criminal aliens, transnational gang members and child sex offenders," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting field office director Paul McBride noted, according to the press release.