Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Antisemitism Exposed

Harvard updates lawsuit after Trump cancels additional $450M in funding

Federal task force cites 'pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment' as reason for new funding cuts

By Stephen Sorace , Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
close
Harvard loses federal funding for research grants Video

Harvard loses federal funding for research grants

Steamboat Institute Blankley fellow Amber Duke joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her reaction to Harvard losing its federal grant funding and how the institution has responded to the move. 

Harvard University on Tuesday filed an update to its lawsuit against the Trump administration after another $450 million of research funding was cut.

The Ivy League school amended the lawsuit hours after the federal government’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism announced that eight federal agencies were terminating approximately $450 million in grants over what is described as Harvard’s "radical" and "dark problem" on campus.

"Harvard University has repeatedly failed to confront the pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment plaguing its campus," the task force said in a statement.

The latest freeze comes in addition to the already frozen $2.2 billion in funding to the university and threats by the Trump administration to revoke its tax-exempt status. 

HARVARD PRESIDENT CLAIMS ‘UNFOUNDED RETALIATION’ AMID TRUMP FUNDING FEUD

Harvard banners

Harvard banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Michael Fein/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harvard filed the initial lawsuit in April to block the initial $2.2 billion freeze.

In its amended lawsuit, Harvard said much of the funding that was initially frozen has now been terminated, apparently with no hope of restoring it.

A May 6 letter from the National Institute of Health notified Harvard that grants were being cut over allegations of campus antisemitism. It said grants are typically suspended pending an opportunity to take corrective action, but "no corrective action is possible here," according to the lawsuit.

Education secretary blasts Harvard: ‘Why is there so much hate?’ Video

HARVARD UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT TAKES 25% PAY CUT AMID TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FUNDING FREEZE

Harvard later received similar letters from the Defense Department, Department of Energy, Department of Agriculture and other agencies, according to the suit. It's seeking to have those cuts overturned.

Harvard University gate

People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard at the Harvard University campus on June 29, 2023, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the school faces funding challenges from the Trump administration, Harvard University President Alan Garber has agreed to voluntarily take a 25% reduction in pay for the 2025-26 school year. Other leaders at the institution are also making their own voluntary contributions, a Harvard University spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and Fox News’ Kitty Le Claire, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.

More from Politics