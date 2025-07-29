In the wake of Manhattan mass shooting, NYC lawmaker urges New Yorkers to remain 'vigilant'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., is warning New Yorkers to remain alert to their surroundings after a deadly mass shooting in the heart of Manhattan on Monday.

The lone Republican representing New York City in the House of Representatives cautioned that little is still known about what led to the incident, which she said appeared to be "isolated."

But she said it was another example of the dangers in today's world.

"It didn't seem like it was a random attack. It seemed he had a motive to go to that particular building. But everyone has to stay vigilant. I mean, we know in a post-9/11 world we always need to remain vigilant, keep our eyes open and report things that feel suspicious," Malliotakis said.

She said it was a "concerning" situation, noting the man was captured on camera armed with an assault rifle walking into the Park Avenue building, where he soon opened fire.

"My heart breaks for the wife and the children of this police officer, and all the families that lost loved ones yesterday. Because people, you know, leave their house, they go to work, they go about their usual routine and they don't come home," Malliotakis said.

"And that's obviously shocking, and it's heartbreaking, but it's also a reminder of how fragile life is and how we need to remain vigilant as a community and a country. Anything can happen at any time."

Malliotakis urged fellow officials not to politicize the situation, and said she anticipated lawmakers would be briefed by the mayor's office and the New York Police Department (NYPD).

She said when asked what information she was hoping to get, "I think obviously this person was probably not on the city's radar because he was coming from Nevada. The question was, was he on the radar of Nevada law enforcement or the federal government, because of a history of criminal activity or mental illness?"

"What was his motive, [did he have] a history that could have raised a red flag?" she asked.

A gunman, identified by police as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, is believed to have traveled from the western part of the U.S. to New York City, where he opened fire and killed three people inside a corporate office building in Midtown Manhattan before turning the gun on himself.

Police said Tamura had a Las Vegas address and is believed to have had a "documented mental health history," according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Mayor Eric Adams told Fox 5 New York that it appeared Tamura was targeting the NFL, whose headquarters is located inside the building, along with other organizations.

Multiple people were left dead, including a police officer and Tamura himself, and several others were injured.

Adams said the man's suicide note alluded to him struggling with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and blaming the NFL, though he never played for the professional league.

"We're still going through the suicide note to zero in on the exact reason," Adams said.