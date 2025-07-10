Fox News Politics Newsletter: Pro-Trump 'Troll' Gets Biden-Era Conviction Tossed on Appeal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

- One year after Trump assassination attempt, Butler widow demands accountability from Secret Service

- Brazil hits back at Trump’s 50% tariff as he decries ‘witch hunt’ on Bolsonaro for alleged coup attempt

- Federal judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship ban for all infants, testing lower court powers

Pro-Trump 'Troll' Vindicated in Appeals Court

An appeals court has reversed the conviction of a pro-Trump influencer charged with spreading false information on social media to suppress Democratic voter turnout during the 2016 election, voiding conspiracy charges and a monthslong federal prison sentence handed down by a jury in Brooklyn, New York.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit on Wednesday unanimously voided the conviction of Douglass Mackey on federal conspiracy charges and remanded the case back to the U.S. Court in the Eastern District of New York to enter a new judgment of acquittal.

The unanimous three-judge panel said in their ruling that "no rational jury" could have found that Mackey, 36, "knowingly" joined others in an illegal conspiracy aimed at influencing the outcome of the 2016 election or depriving people of their right to vote… READ MORE .

White House

SHADOW GOVERNMENT: Dossier used by top Obama officials to probe, brief Trump despite knowing it was unverified 'internet rumor'

'LISTEN TO ME': One year after Trump assassination attempt, Butler widow demands accountability from Secret Service

BROKEN PROMISES: 10 reasons the DOJ and FBI face backlash over Epstein files flop

UNLIKELY BOND: New book reveals what Obama and 'conqueror' Trump chatted about in viral moment during Carter's funeral

FEDERAL FAILURE: Secret Service suspended 6 agents tasked with protecting Trump during July 2024 assassination attempt

SPACE SHUFFLE/BLAST OFF: Trump taps Sean Duffy to serve as interim NASA chief

PATRIOT'S PURSE: Trump installs massive new American flags at the White House - and they don't cost taxpayers a penny

World Stage

PAYBACK: Brazil hits back at Trump’s 50% tariff as he decries ‘witch hunt’ on Bolsonaro for alleged coup attempt

'NO CHOICE': Trump cautioned Putin he would ‘bomb the s---' out of Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine, new book claims

DEFENSE UPGRADE: Taiwan conducts live-fire drills with US-made tanks as president looks on

DIPLOMAT OUT: Ukrainian US ambassador, seen with head in hands during Oval Office meeting, is departing DC

FATAL AMBUSH: Top Ukrainian spy gunned down in Kyiv ambush attack: report

Capitol Hill

CLASS ACTION ACT: Federal judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship ban for all infants, testing lower court powers

'BLACK MARKET' OP: DOJ charges seven Chinese nationals in multi-million dollar marijuana trafficking ring

PLAY FOR PAY: Sweeping bipartisan bill would nationalize standards for student athlete pay

BEIJING BLOCK: Hawley moves to block China's buy-up of US farmland as Trump admin sounds alarm

VOTE-A-RAMA DRAMA: 'Gut check time': Dissent among Senate GOP ranks threatens to reduce Trump's spending cut demand

ICE, ICE MAYBE: Federal judge to hear from ICE on its plans for Abrego Garcia pending release from custody

MEDICAL BILL: Comer dismisses Biden doctor's bid for pause in cover-up probe: 'Throwing out every excuse'

Across America

POWER PLAY: Mamdani lands endorsement of a top Cuomo backer in NYC mayoral primary

EXPOSING IDENTITIES: Massachusetts bill would force ICE agents to unmask