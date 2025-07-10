Expand / Collapse search
Top Ukrainian spy gunned down in Kyiv ambush attack: report

Col. Ivan Voronych reportedly shot five times at close range outside apartment building as authorities launch criminal investigation

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
A top Ukrainian spy was gunned down in Kyiv in broad daylight Thursday in an attack being blamed on Russia, reports said. 

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that an unknown individual approached Col. Ivan Voronych of the Security Service of Ukraine around 9 a.m. local time and shot at him five times with a pistol before fleeing the scene. A video purportedly showing the ambush depicted a man being attacked while walking to a vehicle outside an apartment building. 

"A criminal investigation has been opened into the murder of an SSU employee in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian agency told the outlet. "The Security Service and the National Police are taking comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice." 

Voronych suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ukrainska Pravda. The colonel led a division within Ukraine’s security service that focused on high-level special operations and counter-terrorism, The Telegraph reported. 

Shooting in Ukraine

A man identified by Ukrainska Pravda as Ukraine Col. Ivan Voronych is seen walking out of an apartment building in Kyiv on Thursday, July 10, just moments before the shooting. (East2West)

"With five shots at close range while leaving the apartment today... the enemy killer did his dirty work," former Ukrainian intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky told The Telegraph. 

Ihar Mosiychuk, a former Ukrainian parliament member, blamed Russian special services for orchestrating the hit, The Telegraph also reported. 

Person shot outside Ukraine apartment building

A suspect is seen running away from the area after the shooting on Thursday, July 10, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (East2West)

"Police officers are establishing the circumstances of the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv," the Kyiv Police wrote on Telegram. "Arriving on a call, law enforcement officers discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound." 

Reported shooting of Ukraine Col. Ivan Voronych

Police investigate a shooting on Thursday, July 10, outside an apartment building in Kyiv Ukraine. Col. Ivan Voronych of the Security Service of Ukraine reportedly was killed in the attack. (East2West)

"The person involved in the crime is being identified, and measures are being taken to detain him," police added. 

