Ukraine

Ukrainian US ambassador, seen with head in hands during Oval Office meeting, is departing DC

Republicans had called for Markarova's removal after she hosted partisan event favoring Democrats in battleground state

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova puts her head in her hands during a heated exchange Friday between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. (Credit: Misha Komadovsky/Voice of America)

Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova is departing Washington, D.C., according to Ukraine's foreign ministry.

The move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks to inject new blood into U.S.-Ukraine relations. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the change on Wednesday in a broadcast on Ukrainian radio.

"She is extremely effective and charismatic, but every diplomat has a rotation cycle," Sybiha said.

Markarova made headlines for her reaction to President Donald Trump's disastrous meeting with Zelenskyy inside the Oval Office in late February. Markarova could be seen holding her head in despair as Trump and Vice President JD Vance needled Zelenskyy.

PUTIN REJECTS TRUMP'S VATICAN PUSH AS KREMLIN ACCUSES HIM OF BEING 'EMOTIONAL': ENVOY KELLOGG

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., puts her head in her hand during a heated exchange in February between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. (Photo/Pool) (Fox News)

Markarova has also faced criticism from Republicans for being overly partisan in her dealings with Washington. House Speaker Mike Johnson called her out in September 2024 for hosting what he described as a campaign event for Democrats just weeks before the general elections.

The event saw Zelenskyy visit a munitions factory in Pennsylvania alongside Democratic politicians and officials. Johnson noted that no Republicans were invited to the event and demanded Zelenskyy fire Markarova.

oksana Makarova Ambassador Ukraine

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, shakes hands with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, during an event unveiling a photography exhibit about the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Johnson said the tour "purposely excluded" Republicans, calling it "election interference." 

"The facility was in a politically contested battleground state, was led by a top political surrogate for Kamala Harris and failed to include a single Republican because — on purpose — no Republicans were invited," Johnson wrote in a letter to Zelenskyy, noting the attendance of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Mike Johnson

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) called on Zelenskyy to fire Amd. Oksana Markarova ahead of the 2024 general elections last year. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

He said the "shortsighted and intentionally political move" prompted Republicans to "lose trust" in Markarova’s ability to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat.

"She should be removed from her post immediately," Johnson wrote.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.