Fox News Politics Newsletter: One People, 'One Flag'

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Bureau of Prisons director out as Trump's Justice Department reforms take shape

-Republican leaders still at odds on reconciliation debate after Trump meeting

-Trump DHS expands expedited deportation powers as operations ramp up

'One Flag' Policy Takes Effect

The U.S. State Department has adopted a new policy under the Trump administration that effectively blocks U.S. embassies and outposts from flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags, a report said Tuesday.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported that it obtained a copy of the "One Flag Policy" order, which permits only the American flag to be flown at U.S. facilities at home and abroad, with two notable exceptions: the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.

"Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content," the memo states, according to the outlet. "The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present."…Read more

White House

ROOTING OUT DEI: Trump revokes Biden order allowing transgender troops in bid to rid DEI from military…Read more

KEY MEETING: Trump, GOP leaders meet at White House as president plans visit to NC, defends executive orders…Read more

'DESPERATE ATTEMPTS': Pastors, conservatives unleash on Episcopal bishop for 'weaponizing' the pulpit against Trump…Read more

BYE-BYE BIDEN: Biden returns to California vacation spot after leaving office…Read more

'VERY NICE': Biden left Trump 'inspirational' message in 'very nice' letter, new president says…Read more

'NOT VERY GOOD AT HER JOB!': Trump excoriates bishop as 'Radical Left hard line Trump hater' after politically charged prayer service…Read more

TALIBAN FEARS: Trump order puts thousands of Afghan allies waiting for US resettlement in limbo…Read more

A NEW HEALTHCARE HORIZON: Trump's Day One actions reversed Biden-era health policies, including efforts to expand ObamaCare…Read more

ODD MAN OUT: Nearly all of D.C. shut down for Trump's inauguration. So why was there no designated survivor?…Read more

World Stage

'DO NOT NEGOTIATE': UN urges diplomacy as Iran hits nuclear 'gas pedal,' conservative commentator tells Trump ‘do not appease’…Read more

Capitol Hill

'FIGHTING BACK': Democrats join DOGE subcommittee, including member seeking 'good government'…Read more

'SHOULDN'T BE HARD': Sen. Thune suggests staying through weekend to confirm Trump picks after Dems delay votes…Read more

'OPEN YOUR ASIAN EYES': Dem rising star eyeing elected office has social media littered with vulgar post…Read more

LAND GRAB: Senate Republicans launch effort to ban Chinese nationals from buying land in US…Read more

Across America

'HONOR AND BRAVERY': Vermont Border Patrol agent allegedly killed by German national worked in Pentagon during 9/11…Read more

HIGH AND DRY: California water supply crucial for LA wildfire response allowed to run dry months before infernos: lawsuit…Read more

'BACK IN BUSINESS': Alaska leaders cheer Trump oil and gas drilling executive order…Read more

‘THE LAW IS CLEAR’: Adams says NYC is coordinating with ICE as mass migrant deportations loom…Read more

'BREATH OF FRESH AIR': Mother of missing Marine veteran calls Trump admin a 'breath of fresh air' as she continues 12-year search…Read more