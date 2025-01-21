Dem rising star eyeing elected office has social media littered with vulgar posts: 'Open your Asian eyes'

A reported rising star in the Democratic Party, who is being recruited to run for office in Texas, has a social media footprint littered with racially charged posts as well as numerous crude comments about President Trump.

Accomplished singer and songwriter Bobby Pulido is being "heavily recruited," according to a recent Politico report , to run as a Democrat in Texas’ 15th Congressional District and Pulido himself has said that he intends to put his singing career on hold to run for political office in 2026.

Pulido’s social media presence is littered with examples of racially charged posts along with vulgar posts about President-elect Trump which are likely to be used against him if he decides to run for Congress.

"How convenient that Wikileaks only hacked the democrat party," Pulido said in a reply to the GOP Asian American account on X, then known as Twitter, in 2016. "Open your Asian eyes. That's more rigged than anything."

TEXAS A&M CANCELS CONFERENCE TRIP EXCLUDING WHITE AND ASIAN STUDENTS AFTER GOVERNOR BACKLASH

"You are f---ing blind if you think she is worse than he is," Pulido said in another post regarding Trump’s 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton.

"Chinga a tu madre," Pulido said in a tweet to then President-elect Donald Trump in December 2016, which translates in English to "F--- your mother."

"I'd like to give you the biggest ‘f--- you" you piece of s---, a--hole, d--- head, son of a bit--," Pulido said to Trump in another post .

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER SUGGESTS 'SLAVE MENTALITY' BEHIND HISPANIC TRUMP VOTERS

Numerous examples of Pulido using crude language to attack Trump can be found on his page, which would presumably be unpopular with Republican voters in Texas, a state he won by 14 points in November while making historically significant strides with Hispanic voters in the Lone Star State.

In 2015, a Twitter user asked Pulido in Spanish, "What would you say to people who bully me because I listen to your music?"

"Tell them I said f--- their race," Pulido posted in response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear what specific political race Pulido is planning on entering, but he has made it clear he intends to launch his candidacy in the near future and Politico reported he would likely be considered to run in Texas' 15th Congressional District against Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz.

"Growing up I was always intrigued by the idea of public service," Pulido said in a recent livestream discussing retiring from music. "In 2026 I’ll be running for public office in the attempt to fulfill my lifelong dream to serve my people."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pulido, but he did not respond to a request for comment.