Fox News Politics Newsletter: New poll reveals Trump's approval ratings

-Homeland Security to scan migrants' social media posts for antisemitism: 'No room for terrorist sympathizers'

-Elon Musk, conservatives drag Trump-appointed justice following Venezuelan deportations ruling

-Biden aides 'scripted' everything, allowed his faculties to 'atrophy,' new book claims

Number Crunch

Americans' concerns over the economy, and specifically inflation and tariffs, appear to be partially fueling the downward trend of President Donald Trump's approval ratings in a new national poll.

Trump stands at 41% approval and 53% disapproval in a Quinnipiac University survey conducted April 3-7 and released on Wednesday.

The president stood at 46%-43% approval/disapproval in a Quinnipiac poll conducted during his first week back in the White House , in late January. And Trump was slightly underwater at 45%-49% in mid-February. But the president's approval ratings are basically unchanged from Quinnipiac's previous survey, which was in the field early last month…Read more

White House

'DARK-ARTS OPERATION': Harris launched 'dark-arts operation' against opponents for VP spot in 2020, new book claims

BLOCKING BIDEN: Federal judge blocks Biden nursing home staffing mandate

SURVEILLANCE BALLOON: Biden officials coordinated with Beijing on Chinese spy balloon days before informing US public, officials say

TRADE POWER STRUGGLE: Trump pushes back on 'rebel' Republicans over tariffs: 'You don't negotiate like I negotiate'

AI IN THE WHITE HOUSE: WH rolls out implementation of AI for federal employee records

World Stage

CRIME AND COMPENSATION: U.S.-recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzales promises to give financial reparations to Americans hurt by crimes of Tren de Aragua

SHOOTING FOR THE MOON: Astronauts stand alongside NASA Administrator nominee Jared Isaacman at Senate confirmation hearing

'FIRST AND FREE': ​​Hegseth says Panama agreed to allow US warships to travel 'first and free' through canal

SINGLED OUT: Bessent singles out Beijing amid tariff pause: ‘They are the problem for the rest of the world’

Capitol Hill

HUCKABEE ADVANCES: Mike Huckabee confirmed as US ambassador to Israel in bipartisan vote

SCHIFF TIFF: Schiff fires back after Trump rips 'watermelon-head' Democrat at GOP dinner

'PIECE OF THE ACTION': Elon Musk scraps with Chuck Schumer, suggesting the senator profits from government fraud

'POLITICAL PETTINESS': VP Vance blasts McConnell's vote against Trump Pentagon nominee: 'Political pettiness'

'TANKING OUR ECONOMY': Dem takes aim at Trump in 2026 Senate launch video for 'tanking our economy'

APPROVED: Senate approves Peter Hoekstra as next US ambassador to Canada

'YOU SOUND IGNORANT': Greene and Garcia clash over RFK Jr. and vaccines, measles outbreak

INCOMING: Senators formally introduce bill to eliminate U.S. Department of Education

'FEELING THE HEAT': Schumer says Trump 'feeling the heat' after reciprocal tariff pause

Across America

JUSTIFYING VIOLENCE: Violent attacks from anti-Musk, anti-Trump protesters plague nation, compel GOP lawmakers to take precautions

STANDING ALONE: California sheriff vows to defy statewide sanctuary law: ‘This is common sense’

DEM WALKOUT: Trump’s border czar gets GOP cheers, Democratic tears at Arizona state capitol