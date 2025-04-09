Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Politics Newsletter: New poll reveals Trump's approval ratings

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Homeland Security to scan migrants' social media posts for antisemitism: 'No room for terrorist sympathizers'

-Elon Musk, conservatives drag Trump-appointed justice following Venezuelan deportations ruling

-Biden aides 'scripted' everything, allowed his faculties to 'atrophy,' new book claims

Number Crunch

Americans' concerns over the economy, and specifically inflation and tariffs, appear to be partially fueling the downward trend of President Donald Trump's approval ratings in a new national poll.

Trump stands at 41% approval and 53% disapproval in a Quinnipiac University survey conducted April 3-7 and released on Wednesday.

The president stood at 46%-43% approval/disapproval in a Quinnipiac poll conducted during his first week back in the White House, in late January. And Trump was slightly underwater at 45%-49% in mid-February. But the president's approval ratings are basically unchanged from Quinnipiac's previous survey, which was in the field early last month…Read more

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 3: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke a day after announcing sweeping new tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. on countries including China, Japan and India.(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 3: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke a day after announcing sweeping new tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. on countries including China, Japan and India.(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Getty Images )

White House

'DARK-ARTS OPERATION': Harris launched 'dark-arts operation' against opponents for VP spot in 2020, new book claims

BLOCKING BIDEN: Federal judge blocks Biden nursing home staffing mandate

SURVEILLANCE BALLOON: Biden officials coordinated with Beijing on Chinese spy balloon days before informing US public, officials say

Biden, balloon, Chinese flags

The White House said on Friday President Joe Biden would not shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, despite calls from lawmakers and others. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP/Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

TRADE POWER STRUGGLE: Trump pushes back on 'rebel' Republicans over tariffs: 'You don't negotiate like I negotiate'

AI IN THE WHITE HOUSE: WH rolls out implementation of AI for federal employee records

World Stage

CRIME AND COMPENSATION: U.S.-recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzales promises to give financial reparations to Americans hurt by crimes of Tren de Aragua

SHOOTING FOR THE MOON: Astronauts stand alongside NASA Administrator nominee Jared Isaacman at Senate confirmation hearing

'FIRST AND FREE': ​​Hegseth says Panama agreed to allow US warships to travel 'first and free' through canal

SINGLED OUT: Bessent singles out Beijing amid tariff pause: ‘They are the problem for the rest of the world’

scott bessent

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, departs following a tariff announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

HUCKABEE ADVANCES: Mike Huckabee confirmed as US ambassador to Israel in bipartisan vote

SCHIFF TIFF: Schiff fires back after Trump rips 'watermelon-head' Democrat at GOP dinner

'PIECE OF THE ACTION': Elon Musk scraps with Chuck Schumer, suggesting the senator profits from government fraud

'POLITICAL PETTINESS': VP Vance blasts McConnell's vote against Trump Pentagon nominee: 'Political pettiness'

'TANKING OUR ECONOMY': Dem takes aim at Trump in 2026 Senate launch video for 'tanking our economy'

APPROVED: Senate approves Peter Hoekstra as next US ambassador to Canada

Peter Hoekstra Canada Trump

Senate approves Peter Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada. 4/9/25 (Background image: Photo by Lyle Stafford/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Image of Trump: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesImage of Heokstra: Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

'YOU SOUND IGNORANT': Greene and Garcia clash over RFK Jr. and vaccines, measles outbreak

INCOMING: Senators formally introduce bill to eliminate U.S. Department of Education

'FEELING THE HEAT': Schumer says Trump 'feeling the heat' after reciprocal tariff pause

Across America

JUSTIFYING VIOLENCE: Violent attacks from anti-Musk, anti-Trump protesters plague nation, compel GOP lawmakers to take precautions

boycott tesla

The protesters’ goal, according to the organization's website, is to send a crystal clear message that they are against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, describing itself as a decentralized grassroots movement that will "protest Tesla for as long as Elon Musk continues to shred public services." Organizers plan to hold rallies at over 200 Tesla location across the U.S. (Getty Images)

STANDING ALONE: California sheriff vows to defy statewide sanctuary law: ‘This is common sense’

DEM WALKOUT: Trump’s border czar gets GOP cheers, Democratic tears at Arizona state capitol

