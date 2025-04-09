Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Harris launched 'dark-arts operation' against opponents for VP spot in 2020, new book claims

‘We stabbed Gretchen Whitmer,' one Harris advisor reportedly said

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published | Updated
Book exposes Obama's behind-the-scenes moves 'working against' Kamala Harris Video

Book exposes Obama's behind-the-scenes moves 'working against' Kamala Harris

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss details from a new book claiming former President Obama didn't want Kamala Harris to replace former President Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a "dark-arts operation" to undercut other potential running mates for former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, according to a new book. 

The book, "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," published April 1 by William Morrow and Company, claims that Harris spread unfavorable information about other possible vice presidential picks for Biden. 

"In 2020, when she beat out a crowded field to join Biden’s ticket, Harris advisers ran a dark-arts operation to undermine the competition, circulating negative information on her rivals," write political journalists Jonathan Allen of NBC News and Amie Parnes of The Hill.

TENSIONS ALLEGEDLY RISE BETWEEN BIDEN WHITE HOUSE AND HARRIS CAMPAIGN: 'TOO MUCH IN THEIR FEELINGS'

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Specifically, the book singled out Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

"‘We stabbed Karen Bass a little bit. We stabbed Susan Rice a little bit. We stabbed Stacey Abrams a little bit," one adviser said of the effort four years earlier. ‘We stabbed Gretchen Whitmer.’"

The book did not delve into the specifics Harris took to undercut her opponents as they all vied for the vice presidential nomination. 

But any steps Harris took to undermine those women didn’t damage their relationships enough to stop them from backing her in the 2024 election. 

Bass endorsed Harris, and both Whitmer and Abrams appeared at Harris campaign events in 2024. Additionally, Rice also defended Harris in July after Rep. Ted Burchett, R-Tenn., described Harris as a "DEI hire." Rice described the comment as "incredibly insulting," in an interview with CNN. 

KAMALA HARRIS WAS ‘VERY ANNOYED’ WITH OBAMA AS SHE SOUGHT HIS ENDORSEMENT, BOOK REVEALS

Gretchen Whitmer and Kamala Harris split image

Michigan Gov. Whitmer supported Harris in the 2024 election, and appeared at a campaign event with the vice president. (Getty Images)

Harris, who previously served as a senator from California, has signed with CAA Speakers, which represents high-profile celebrities. CAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Fight" chronicles how President Donald Trump secured the White House for a second term. Allen and Parnes conducted interviews with more than 150 political insiders for the book, according to the book's description.

The book also details how former President Barack Obama remained wary of supporting Harris in the 2024 election to replace Biden, amid concerns about his mental fitness. Likewise, the book shares that Obama doubted Biden’s political abilities as the race dragged on. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

