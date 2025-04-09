Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Greene and Garcia clash over RFK Jr. and vaccines, measles outbreak

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene accuses California Democrat of sounding ‘ignorant’ with his criticisms of HHS secretary

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., clashed Wednesday over the actions of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with the Republican telling the Democrat, "You sound ignorant." 

The fiery exchange unfolded during a House Oversight Committee hearing on restoring trust in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where Garcia declared RFK Jr. "has been and will always be a tinfoil hat conspiracy theorist." 

"Our current HHS secretary is an anti-vax conspiracy theorist. And that is a fact. He caused a measles outbreak in another country that caused the death, absolutely," Garcia started saying before Greene interrupted him and said ,"No, he did not. That’s a lie."

"RFK did not cause a measles outbreak. You sound ignorant," Greene continued as the two began talking over each other. 

RFK JR MAKES TEXAS STOP TO VISIT FAMILY OF 6-YEAR-OLD MEASLES VICTIM, PUSH MMR VACCINE 

RFK Jr. in Utah

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looks on during a press conference about Utah's new fluoride ban, food additives and SNAP funds legislation, on Monday, April 7, in Salt Lake City.  (AP/Melissa Majchrzak)

"Miss Greene, you are an anti-vax conspiracy theorist yourself," Garcia told her. "You are the No. 1 anti-vax conspiracy theorist in this entire Congress." 

"No, I am for choice. I am for parents and people choosing," she said, before claiming, "Vaccines kill people."

TOP VACCINE OFFICIAL ALLEGEDLY PUSHED OUT OF FDA: REPORT 

Trump, RFK and Greene at Oval Office in White House

President Donald Trump speaks as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., far right, look on after Kennedy was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 13, 2025.  (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

RFK Jr. recently visited Texas to encourage people to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine amid rising measles cases. 

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz claimed in January ahead of RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing, "In 2019, [RFK Jr.] flew to Samoa to discourage people from taking the measles vaccine, deepening hesitancy that was already building.

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks in front of poster of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., speaks in front of poster of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on March 26 in Washington, D.C.  (Getty Images)

"And it worked," the Democrat added. "Vaccination rates for eligible 1-year-olds fell to lower than 33%. And just five months later, Samoa found itself in the middle of a measles outbreak. Over 5,000 people got the measles. Eighty-three people died." 

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

