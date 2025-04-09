Greene and Garcia clash over RFK Jr. and vaccines, measles outbreak

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., clashed Wednesday over the actions of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with the Republican telling the Democrat, "You sound ignorant."

The fiery exchange unfolded during a House Oversight Committee hearing on restoring trust in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where Garcia declared RFK Jr. "has been and will always be a tinfoil hat conspiracy theorist."

"Our current HHS secretary is an anti-vax conspiracy theorist. And that is a fact. He caused a measles outbreak in another country that caused the death, absolutely," Garcia started saying before Greene interrupted him and said ,"No, he did not. That’s a lie."

"RFK did not cause a measles outbreak. You sound ignorant," Greene continued as the two began talking over each other.

"Miss Greene, you are an anti-vax conspiracy theorist yourself," Garcia told her. "You are the No. 1 anti-vax conspiracy theorist in this entire Congress."

"No, I am for choice. I am for parents and people choosing," she said, before claiming, "Vaccines kill people."

RFK Jr. recently visited Texas to encourage people to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine amid rising measles cases.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz claimed in January ahead of RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing, "In 2019, [RFK Jr.] flew to Samoa to discourage people from taking the measles vaccine, deepening hesitancy that was already building.

"And it worked," the Democrat added. "Vaccination rates for eligible 1-year-olds fell to lower than 33%. And just five months later, Samoa found itself in the middle of a measles outbreak. Over 5,000 people got the measles. Eighty-three people died."

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.