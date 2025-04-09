Senate approves Peter Hoekstra as next US ambassador to Canada

Canada has a new U.S. ambassador to sort through its strained relations with Washington as the Senate on Wednesday approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of Peter Hoekstra in a 60-37 vote.

His confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Canada comes at one of the most challenging times in Washington’s long relationship with its northern neighbor after Trump launched a series of tariffs targeting Ottawa and repeatedly claimed he believes Canada should become the U.S.’s 51st state.

But despite heightened concerns over Trump’s ambitions for Canada, particularly among Democratic lawmakers, Hoekstra’s Senate confirmation process was a relatively smooth road.

"I do have a special appreciation for Canada as a neighbor," he told senators at his confirmation hearing last month.

Following questions from Delaware Democrat Sen. Christopher Coons, Hoekstra affirmed that "Canada is a sovereign state."

However, he declined to comment on the president’s repeated desire to incorporate Canada as the next U.S. state – a proposal Ottawa has consistently rejected.

"How the president and the relationship between the former prime minister in Canada and the characteristics, the nature of that relationship… I don’t know," he added.

The Michigan lawmaker and former ambassador to the Netherlands during President Trump’s first term referenced his state’s close ties to Canada during his opening remarks last month before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"My home state is connected to Canada by four and soon to be five, bridge crossings along maritime board, across the Great Lakes, vital lakes that drive businesses, jobs and livelihoods in both states," Hoekstra highlighted. "If confirmed, I will work tirelessly to build on that record of cooperation extended, obviously nationally."

Canada is the U.S.’s largest trading partner and the number one purchaser of U.S. goods.

"I think there’s 36 states that see Canada as their number one trading partner internationally," Hoekstra confirmed.

The U.S. is also, by far, Canada’s largest trading partner and top purchaser of Canadian goods, but Trump has repeatedly called the relationship "unfair."

In 2023, the U.S. imported some $443 billion worth of goods, accounting for 72% of all Canadian exports, while Canada imported $317 billion U.S. goods, accounting for 49% of Ottawa's total imports.

In response, Trump slapped Ottawa with a blanket 25% tariff on all Canadian imports in a move to dissuade American consumers from purchasing Canadian goods, with the exception of energy imports, which saw a 10% tariff.

Additionally, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles and parts, which will also drastically affect Canada as automobiles are a chief export item to the U.S.