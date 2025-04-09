Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Trump's First 100 Days

Senate approves Peter Hoekstra as next US ambassador to Canada

The Senate approved Pete Hoekstra to be the next US ambassador to Canada in a 60-37 vote

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump blasts 'rebel' Republicans over tariffs: 'You don't negotiate like I negotiate' Video

Trump blasts 'rebel' Republicans over tariffs: 'You don't negotiate like I negotiate'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted some Republican members of Congress for trying to block his powers on instituting tariffs.

Canada has a new U.S. ambassador to sort through its strained relations with Washington as the Senate on Wednesday approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of Peter Hoekstra in a 60-37 vote. 

His confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Canada comes at one of the most challenging times in Washington’s long relationship with its northern neighbor after Trump launched a series of tariffs targeting Ottawa and repeatedly claimed he believes Canada should become the U.S.’s 51st state. 

But despite heightened concerns over Trump’s ambitions for Canada, particularly among Democratic lawmakers, Hoekstra’s Senate confirmation process was a relatively smooth road.  

TRUMP PICKS FORMER CONGRESSMAN PETE HOEKSTRA TO BE AMBASSADOR TO CANADA

Peter Hoekstra sits at a Senate hearing table, speaking during his nomination hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Canada on March 13, 2025.

Peter Hoekstra, President Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Canada, attends his Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on trade, security and other U.S. interests. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I do have a special appreciation for Canada as a neighbor," he told senators at his confirmation hearing last month.

Following questions from Delaware Democrat Sen. Christopher Coons, Hoekstra affirmed that "Canada is a sovereign state."

However, he declined to comment on the president’s repeated desire to incorporate Canada as the next U.S. state – a proposal Ottawa has consistently rejected.

"How the president and the relationship between the former prime minister in Canada and the characteristics, the nature of that relationship… I don’t know," he added.

The Michigan lawmaker and former ambassador to the Netherlands during President Trump’s first term referenced his state’s close ties to Canada during his opening remarks last month before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"My home state is connected to Canada by four and soon to be five, bridge crossings along maritime board, across the Great Lakes, vital lakes that drive businesses, jobs and livelihoods in both states," Hoekstra highlighted. "If confirmed, I will work tirelessly to build on that record of cooperation extended, obviously nationally."

CANADA STARES DOWN CONSEQUENCES OF TRUMP TARIFF WAR: JOB LOSSES, GROCERY PRICE HIKES, POSSIBLE RECESSION

US trade with canada

A truck with vehicles crosses the Blue Water Bridge border into the United States from Sarnia, Canada on April 3, 2025. (Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada is the U.S.’s largest trading partner and the number one purchaser of U.S. goods.

"I think there’s 36 states that see Canada as their number one trading partner internationally," Hoekstra confirmed. 

The U.S. is also, by far, Canada’s largest trading partner and top purchaser of Canadian goods, but Trump has repeatedly called the relationship "unfair." 

In 2023, the U.S. imported some $443 billion worth of goods, accounting for 72% of all Canadian exports, while Canada imported $317 billion U.S. goods, accounting for 49% of Ottawa's total imports.

TRUMP SAYS CANADA WOULD HAVE NO TARIFFS AS 51ST STATE, AS OBSERVERS BRACE FOR TRADE WAR

Trump

Trump applauds after Howard Lutnick was sworn in as U.S. commerce secretary in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 21, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response, Trump slapped Ottawa with a blanket 25% tariff on all Canadian imports in a move to dissuade American consumers from purchasing Canadian goods, with the exception of energy imports, which saw a 10% tariff. 

Additionally, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles and parts, which will also drastically affect Canada as automobiles are a chief export item to the U.S. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.