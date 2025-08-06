Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mamdani's 'Radical Positions' Alarm New Yorkers, Says Expert

Expand / Collapse search
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Vance, Bondi, Patel to huddle at VP residence for Epstein strategy meeting

-Russia and China tick Doomsday Clock toward midnight as Hiroshima bombing hits 80 years

-Prediction market traders bet 'the Kevin's' are Trump’s Fed chair picks

Mamdani's 'Visceral Disdain' for Cops 'Scares a Lot of New Yorkers': Expert

New York City socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's past stances on policing are a legitimate reason for New Yorkers to be concerned, despite his recent walkbacks, according to a New York City crime expert who spoke to Fox News Digital. 

"I think what scares a lot of New Yorkers about the policy positions taken by Zohran Mamdani over the years is that he has exhibited not just a lack of appreciation for the men and women that stand on that [police] line, but a visceral disdain for them, which has led him to push for things like defunding and dismantling the police," Rafael A. Mangual, senior fellow and head of research for policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute, told Fox News Digital, shortly after a gunman killed four people in midtown Manhattan, including a NYPD police officer. 

"It's not so much as just that he said, well, I wanna allocate some of this money to other places. He has gone so far as to say that we should dismantle the entire department."…READ MORE.
 

Mamdani, left; NYPD cops on street, right

As New York City reels from a deadly mass shooting in midtown Manhattan that killed four, the Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, is getting renewed attention for a recent pledge to eliminate a key police department responsible for riots, civil disorder and shootings. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon and AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

White House

STAR WARS: Space-based missile-killing Golden Dome tech aims for crucial test before Trump leaves office: Lockheed Martin

Hegseth with Golden Dome sign

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks in the Oval Office after President Trump announced his plans for the "Golden Dome." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

AIRSPACE ARMS RACE: Trump admin cuts red tape on commercial drones to compete with China's dominance of the market

CHILLING POSTS: Pennsylvania man charged for allegedly threatening to kill Trump before he took office

'PATRIOTS' WANTED: Trump administration ends age cap for ICE officer positions in major recruitment drive

Trump holds up AI executive order

 U.S. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order during the "Winning the AI Race" summit hosted by All‑In Podcast and Hill &amp; Valley Forum at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed executive orders related to his Artificial Intelligence Action Plan during the event.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

'WIDESPREAD ADOPTION': SCOOP: Trump admin, OpenAI partner to unleash artificial intelligence on federal government

GONE WITH THE WIND: EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin nixes giant wind farm approved 'last minute' by Biden team

TRUTH IS OUT THERE: Tulsi Gabbard tells podcaster aliens may be real: 'We're continuing to look for the truth'

Tulsi Gabbard and UFO split

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard told a New York Post podcaster that she believes aliens could possibly be real. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite and Courtesy of Netflix)

World Stage

NUKES OF HAZARD: Russia and China tick Doomsday Clock toward midnight as Hiroshima bombing hits 80 years

Putin, Xi shaking hands

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping exchange documents during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

KREMLIN GAMBIT: Trump hails 'highly productive' talks with Putin despite no ceasefire, 'secondary tariffs' still on

TESTING TRUMP: Russia, China practice destroying 'enemy' submarine in naval drill after Trump moves US nuclear assets

'ALARMING SIGN': NATO member scrambles jets after Russian drone attack near border, as Witkoff meets with Putin

Young person with transgender flag painted on face

A demonstrator with a face painting of the trans flag during the Rise Up for Trans Youth rally against President Donald Trump's executive actions targeting transgender people at Union Square in New York, US, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Getty Images)

TIGHTENING CONTROLS: Italy law would regulate gender transition treatment for minors

Capitol Hill

PALMETTO POLITICS: EXCLUSIVE: GOP governor nominee pushes redistricting to oust state's lone House Dem

POWER PLAY POLITICS: GOP congressman vows 'all options are on the table' to stop US-wide redistricting war

Ralph Norman closeup shot

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., who is running for governor, is pushing for a new congressional map in the Palmetto State. (Getty Images)

MIDTERM BATTLES: Senate Democrats are feverishly recruiting top candidates to win back majority in 2026

'THUGS': Trump blasts Schumer, Democrats as 'country-hating thugs' amid blockade on Senate nominees

'I DON'T CARE': MTG declares she's 'radically AMERICA FIRST,' telling those who are not, 'YOU are the enemy'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene closeup

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives for a meeting of House Republicans in the Capitol Visitor Center on the budget reconciliation bill on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Across America 

LAWMAKERS LOCKED OUT: NYC Dems reportedly trapped after trying to access Brooklyn ICE facility

RED FLAG DONOR: Virginia Dem gubernatorial candidate and ex-CIA officer took $50K from CCP-linked tycoon

Spanberger at right, US flag dominates image

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks to supporters during a rally at her alma mater, J.R. Tucker High School, June 16, 2025 in Henrico County, Virginia.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CITY HALL SHOWDOWN: Mamdani-style activist, liberal incumbent advance to Seattle mayoral runoff

'JUST CAN'T HAPPEN': NYC mayor flips script on Mamdani amid scramble to walk back anti-police rhetoric

NYC shooter Shane Tamura closeup

NYC shooter Shane Tamura detained in Las Vegas  (Las Vegas Police Department)

WARNING SIGNS: NYC gunman Shane Tamura seen angering police officers in bodycam video during 2023 arrest

MOTOR CITY SHOWDOWN: Detroit mayoral race is set: councilmember vs. pastor

Sheffield celebrates primary win

Detroit mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield speaks at a campaign watch party Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

SHE'S IN: Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn launches campaign for governor

