Politics

Trump blasts Schumer, Democrats as 'country-hating thugs' amid blockade on Senate nominees

Over 140 nominees remain pending as Republicans weigh blocking Democratic filibusters

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, accusing the lawmaker of "extortion" for holding up Trump's nominees in the Senate.

Trump made the statement from his Truth Social account, arguing that never in U.S. history have so many of a president's nominees been bottlenecked in the Senate. Senate Republicans had been negotiating with Schumer to speed up the nomination process this week, but the talks broke down.

"Politically embattled Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, wants the Republicans to pay, as extortion, two billion dollars in order for the radical left Democrats to approve the hundreds of Trump appointments who have been waiting for months, and are raring to go," Trump wrote.

"This has never happened before. There has never, in U.S. history, been such a delay. They are extortionists! Republicans must create legislation in order to get out of the grasp of these country-hating thugs. Move quickly!" he added.

TRUMP TELLS SCHUMER TO 'GO TO HELL' OVER SENATE NOMINEE DEAL FUNDING DEMANDS AFTER NEGOTIATIONS COLLAPSE

Donald Trump speaks

President Donald Trump accused Chuck Schumer of "extortion" for holding up nominee appointments. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Lawmakers left Washington on Monday without a deal, leaving Republicans deeply frustrated with Schumer and Senate Democrats for their unprecedented filibustering of every one of Trump's nominees. Only Secretary of State Marco Rubio received a smooth confirmation.

Schumer and the Democrats had demanded that Trump free up billions in funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and foreign aid, accounting for Trump's claims of a $2 billion "extortion."

GRIDLOCK CRUMBLES AS SENATE ADVANCES SPENDING BILLS IN RACE AGAINST SHUTDOWN

Republicans are now discussing a rule change that would block Democrats from filibustering the nominees, allowing them to clear the Senate with just a simple majority.

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer demanded that the Trump administration authorize billions in federal spending before getting nominees through the Senate. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"I think that way is going to happen anyways, because of what Schumer has done. He's forced this, and it's ridiculous that he's doing this," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Tuesday. "And so, whatever, we're at this point, and we'll do, you know what they say, every action requires an equal [reaction], and that's what we're at right now."

Currently, over 1,200 positions go through Senate confirmation. Senate Republicans have been able to confirm over 130 of Trump’s picks so far, but there are over 140 nominees still pending on the Senate’s calendar.

senate majority leader john thune walks to a vote in Washington, D.C.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has indicated his support for changing Senate rules to approve Trump's nominees. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"I think they're desperately in need of change," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters on Tuesday. "I think that the last six months have demonstrated that this process, nominations, is broken. And so I expect there will be some good robust conversations about that."

Fox News' Alex Miller contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

