Italian law would regulate gender transition treatment for minors

The Italian government, under new legislation, would tighten controls on the supply of gender transition medical treatment for minors, according to a draft law.

The law was passed by Italy's cabinet late on Monday but is still subject to approval from parliament. The government said the law was needed "to protect the health of minors" and introduce "effective data monitoring."

The measure would regulate medications such as puberty blockers and feminizing or masculinizing hormones for people under the age of 18 who are experiencing gender dysphoria.

Under the bill, these medications would only be dispensed following protocols that have not yet been drafted by the health ministry and, pending that, after approval by a national ethics committee of pediatricians.

The measure also establishes a national registry at the Italian Medicines Agency to monitor "the correct use of [these] medicines" and collect the medical histories of each transgender person undergoing treatment.

The draft law has sparked protests from transgender rights advocates.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has described herself as an opponent of what she and her allies call the LGBTQ+ lobby and "gender ideology."

Meloni's government has made it more difficult for gay couples with children to both be recognized as legal parents and has made it illegal for any couple to go to another country to have a baby through surrogacy.

The draft bill could still be rejected or amended by parliament, although it is likely to be approved, given that Meloni's coalition has a solid majority and backs its objectives.

Reuters contributed to this report.