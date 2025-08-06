Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russia, China practice destroying 'enemy' submarine in naval drill after Trump moves US nuclear assets

Russia says 'enemy' submarine was 'promptly detected and mock-destroyed' during Sea of Japan exercises

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Trump confirms nuclear submarines 'in the region' ahead of Witkoff's Russia visit Video

Trump confirms nuclear submarines 'in the region' ahead of Witkoff's Russia visit

President Donald Trump told reporters in Pennsylvania that two nuclear submarines are in the region to counter Russia ahead of special envoy Steve Witkoff's visit and the upcoming ceasefire deadline.

The Russian and Chinese militaries practiced destroying an "enemy" submarine during joint naval drills Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump moved a pair of nuclear submarines toward Russia, a report said. 

The drills involved Il-38 planes from Russia’s Pacific Fleet and Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, according to Reuters, and came after Trump announced last Friday that he "ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions" following "highly provocative statements" made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. 

"As a result of effective joint actions, the 'enemy' submarine was promptly detected and mock-destroyed," Russia’s defense ministry said Wednesday following the naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, Reuters reported. "After practicing anti-submarine tasks, the crews of the Russian and Chinese ships thanked each other for their fruitful work." 

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Presidents Trump, Xi and Putin

President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 8, 2025. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pavel Bednyakov)

White House envoy Steve Witkoff is preparing for a trip to Russia on Wednesday, two days ahead of Trump’s Aug. 8 deadline for Moscow to enter into a ceasefire with Ukraine or face stiff sanctions. 

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that nuclear submarines he ordered to counter Russia are now "in the region." 

Naval drills in Sea of Japan

The Chinese Navy submarine rescue vessel Xihu takes part in joint search and rescue drills with the Russian Navy as part of the exercises "Maritime Interaction-2025", in the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released on Aug. 5, 2025.  (Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters)

Medvedev said earlier last week that Trump's new deadline for Russia to end the conflict with Ukraine is an additional "step towards war." 

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump then said in a post on Truth Social on Friday. 

Left: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev; Right: U.S. President Donald Trump

Trump moved nuclear submarines to "appropriate regions" near Russia after provocative comments from Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev. (Left: Contributor/Getty Images; Right: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances," he added. 

Fox News’ Diana Stancey, Danielle Wallace and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report. 

