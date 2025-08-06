Russia, China practice destroying 'enemy' submarine in naval drill after Trump moves US nuclear assets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Russian and Chinese militaries practiced destroying an "enemy" submarine during joint naval drills Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump moved a pair of nuclear submarines toward Russia, a report said.

The drills involved Il-38 planes from Russia’s Pacific Fleet and Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, according to Reuters, and came after Trump announced last Friday that he "ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions" following "highly provocative statements" made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

"As a result of effective joint actions, the 'enemy' submarine was promptly detected and mock-destroyed," Russia’s defense ministry said Wednesday following the naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, Reuters reported. "After practicing anti-submarine tasks, the crews of the Russian and Chinese ships thanked each other for their fruitful work."

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

TRUMP LIFTS VEIL ON US SUBMARINES IN WARNING SHOT TO KREMLIN IN 'CLEVER' REPOSITIONING MOVE

White House envoy Steve Witkoff is preparing for a trip to Russia on Wednesday, two days ahead of Trump’s Aug. 8 deadline for Moscow to enter into a ceasefire with Ukraine or face stiff sanctions.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that nuclear submarines he ordered to counter Russia are now "in the region."

TRUMP CONFIRMS 2 NUCLEAR SUBMARINES ARE 'IN THE REGION' TO COUNTER RUSSIA

Medvedev said earlier last week that Trump's new deadline for Russia to end the conflict with Ukraine is an additional "step towards war."

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump then said in a post on Truth Social on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances," he added.

Fox News’ Diana Stancey, Danielle Wallace and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.