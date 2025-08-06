Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn launches campaign for governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee announced she is running for governor after more than six years in the upper chamber.

"In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home. I’m running to serve as Tennessee’s next governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader," Blackburn said in a statement.

Blackburn's campaign press release noted that the Republican primary in the Volunteer State will take place in exactly one year from today on Aug. 6, 2026.

Current Gov. Bill Lee is prevented from running for re-election by term limits.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.