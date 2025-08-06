Trump admin cuts red tape on commercial drones to compete with China's dominance of the market

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Delivery drones could soon take to the skies in full force, following a landmark proposed rule by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The long-anticipated rule is aimed at allowing drones to operate beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) — a move designed to counter China’s dominance in unmanned aviation.

Currently, operators must obtain individual FAA waivers — only 657 issued so far — to fly drones beyond where they can physically see them, hampered by months of delay and bureaucratic setbacks. "Because of that complication, I don't think we saw the innovation that we should have in America," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday.

"Our new rule will reform outdated regulations that were holding innovators back," the secretary claimed. "Thanks to President Trump, America — not China — will lead the way in this exciting new technology."

This regulatory shift comes amid growing concern that the U.S. drone industry lags behind a Chinese sector dominated by firms like DJI, which controls as much as 90 percent of the global commercial drone market.

Critics have warned that investment and development have drifted to China while American rules hold drones grounded.

"From search and rescue and public safety to package delivery, this is a big win for every industry and institution that would benefit from the expanded use of drones," Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., who led the effort to expand commercial drone use in Congress, told Fox News Digital. "Our society isn't ever going to go backwards. Drone use is a reality."

President Donald Trump issued executive orders in June 2025 instructing the FAA to expedite BVLOS rulemaking and directing federal agencies to favor American-made drones while tightening oversight of Chinese-made models.

Despite strong momentum, the FAA has a history of missed deadlines. Industry groups and lawmakers note that the NPRM has already been delayed past the congressional deadline initiated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which called for a proposed rule within four months of enactment and a final rule within 20 months. Industry experts have warned that further delays threaten billions in economic opportunity for America’s drone sector.

They say it has delayed large-scale implementation of drones to perform tasks like inspecting powerlines and pipelines or carting medical supplies between facilities.

The new rule launches a formal public comment period, expected to last about 60 days. Government agencies, drone manufacturers, and public safety partners will review the draft and submit feedback. After review, FAA aims to finalize the BVLOS rule by early 2026, though that timeline depends on the volume of comments and the remaining regulatory work.

It comes at a time when the public remains spooked by commercial flight mishaps. But the new rule would require such drones to be built with collision-avoidance technology that can sense and stay away from aircraft and fly at an altitude of 400 feet or lower.